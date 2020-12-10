Orca TV to provide a Hybrid Video Service

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca TV (CEO Ki-young Park), a tenant company in the ICT-Cultural Convergence Center run by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), announced on the 7th that it has developed a hybrid video service to watch an event in real-time both online and offline.

As a professional management company for creators, Orca TV has been producing media branded contents and running channels. It produced new media contents for eBay Korea and for Hancom in the past, and has recently produced promotional videos of mid-sized companies as the main focus.

The hybrid video service to be introduced this time broadcasts offline events online to get marketing effects at the same time in line with the post-corona virus era. In addition, it provides an environment where companies and creators hosting the event can produce high-quality contents while minimizing the time and costs required for live broadcasting, editing, preview, cut editing, subtitles and effects.

CEO Ki-young Park said, "We anticipate that more customers will look for video services that enhance convenience and quality in the future, so that's why we have started hybrid video services. The goal is to plan a business solution that automatically edits videos in the future and launch a global service."

SOURCE Orcatv