Orchard Global Recruits Top Talent to Manage Growing CLO Portfolio

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Global, a leading alternative assets manager, today announced that Rachit Prasad is joining as a Portfolio Manager focused on advancing the firm's strategies in the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) space.

Mr. Prasad comes to Orchard Global from Deutsche Bank, where he served as a Director on the highly regarded European ABS research desk covering leveraged loan CLOs and residential mortgage-backed securities. Having helped to develop and establish the bank's research product for CLOs, his analysis of CLO 2.0 equity performance as well as pandemic-focused insights on ratings risk and default performance have been sought after by investors.

"In both current and prior roles, our leadership team at Orchard Global has been instrumental in establishing the modern CLO market, and we are proud of our firm's strong CLO track record going back over 15 years," said John R. Young, Chief Investment Officer. "As we look to continue to leverage recent regulatory changes and advantageous shifts in the CLO landscape to provide superior risk-reward for our clients, we're confident that Rachit will bring the same deep expertise that clients and the broader investment community have come to rely on."

"Orchard has built a distinctive approach to identifying and capturing opportunities in the CLO market as well as offering strategic risk retention solutions to global CLO managers," said Mr. Prasad. "I look forward to joining their first-rate structured credit team to advance these efforts and continue to deliver for our clients."

Mr. Prasad will be joining Orchard Global's structured credit team in London overseen by Shawn Cooper, who was formerly a Portfolio Manager at Brevan Howard and head of structured credit trading for Deutsche Bank.

SOURCE Orchard Global