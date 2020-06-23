Orchard Software Offers a COVID-19 University Testing Software Solution to Help Universities Bring Students & Faculty Back to Campus Safely

Orchard is already working with two major universities to help them bring students and faculty back to campus safely this fall. One of Orchard's university partners will be performing testing on campus, using university COVID-19 testing software to support order entry, sample collection, sample routing, sample intake, internal testing, and reporting.

Orchard's solutions can improve processes associated with COVID-19 testing for universities that are performing testing on-site or collecting samples to send to a reference laboratory. Orchard offers flexible solutions and options that are beneficial to any student health center that is in the process of addressing the COVID-19 crisis. This offering is another example of how Orchard is assisting our clients with the pandemic. Our advanced workflow process engine facilitates unique laboratory workflows, resulting in improvements in efficiency and patient safety. In addition, Orchard's integration expertise allows for automated orders from student health centers and other referring facilities as well as rapid result transmission to client EHRs and health departments.

"Orchard's products have specific data management workflow functionality that can contribute to COVID-19 testing efforts during a rapidly evolving public health crisis where speed and flexibility are mandatory. We understand that health and safety is crucial as our country reopens and schools resume in the fall and we are fully committed to assisting universities that are performing COVID-19 collection and testing during this crucial time," says Billie Whitehurst, Orchard's CEO.

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard's products are installed in all sizes of multi-site and multi-specialty physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, and public health organizations. Orchard serves more than 1,800 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration.

For further information regarding this release or Orchard Software, visit www.orchardsoft.com

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation

