ORCHID* Completions Interpretation Platform Gaining Traction

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Energy Services ® announces today that its ORCHID completions interpretation platform is gaining traction with customers who are creating knowledge capital while increasing productivity 80% applying well data integration, visualization, and analysis. The industry-first commercially available insourcing platform, recognized with the World Oil® Awards Best Data Management & Application Solution Award, enables oil and gas operators to transform well data into action at lightning speed in days instead of months.

"ORCHID, purpose-built for completion engineers, lets operators quickly uncover the knowledge capital stored in their data," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "In the industry's current capital-constrained position with a reduced margin for error, this knowledge capital supports fast and accurate decisions that have the most immediate, positive effect on operations."

Until now, however, uncovering the knowledge capital in the data has been very expensive with multiple files from various vendors and different software programs, prompting many operators to forego the process altogether. Now, with ORCHID, the frustrating scenario of not having the resources to exploit the data is eliminated. ORCHID solves this unconventional well data dilemma, enabling a continuous improvement of completion designs to efficiently stimulate and produce future wells.

A Permian Basin operator asked two engineers to load and analyze data from a 4-well pad with 160+ stages, including well locations, well trajectories, post-job reports, parent well pressure, and microseismic. One engineer worked 20 days analyzing 8 stages per day using the company's internal model. Another engineer, working in the ORCHID platform, finished the data loading and QC in 3 days and documented the fracture-driven interactions (FDIs), also known as frac hits, in the next 2 days using pressure data from the parent well. Besides saving 15 days, the operator, knowing the FDIs, can plan future completions to optimize field development by avoiding the most severe pressure communication.

A large independent operator used ORCHID following the hydraulic fracturing of an 8-well pad with 360 stages. The operator outsourced the pressure and FDIs analysis, which took two months at a cost of $200,000. Using the insourcing power of ORCHID, an internal engineer did the same work in less than 10 working days. This positive result allowed the operator to update subsequent completions that prevented damaging FDIs at zero data outsourcing cost. Considering the most severe fracture-driven interactions have been eliminated from any parent well pressure communication, this operator, like the Permian Basin operator, is optimizing field development.

ORCHID transforms well data into action by accelerating data-driven value discovery, utilizing the knowledge capital. A novel human-in-the-loop foundation offers a 360-degree operations perspective. The team will have a new understanding of complex subsurface dynamics with significantly reduced nonproductive time; streamlined, automated workflows; and QC regardless of data vendor format.

The diverse amount of integrated information in one platform, including offset pressure, microseismic, and tracers, rapidly captures completion lessons learned to solve unconventional field diagnostic engineering challenges from a deep dive into comprehensive data. Bridging the gap between data and knowledge, the ORCHID platform's considerable upside empowers profitable decisions.

About Reveal Energy Services

Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to improve completion efficiency, reduce completion cost, and increase unit production. The flagship IMAGE Frac® pressure-based fracture maps offer unparalleled fracture measurements providing insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYESM frac hit analysis service minimizes the effect of frac hits. The ORCHID completions interpretation platform lets engineers bridge the gap between data and knowledge at lightning speed. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor Ventures and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Denver, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com .

Contact

Sudhendu Kashikar

[email protected]

+1.832.529.1895

*Mark of Reveal Energy Services

SOURCE Reveal Energy Services

Related Links

http://www.reveal-energy.com

