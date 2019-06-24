Ordering and Delivery through 7-Eleven's 7NOW® app is now a Walk in the Park … literally

"Our mission is to redefine convenience by becoming a customer obsessed, digitally enabled company," said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital, information and marketing officer. "7NOW Pins makes convenience more convenient, by keeping customers in the moment, whether at a game, in the park or enjoying the sun on the beach. Our customers asked for it and we are delivering!"

When ordering items through 7NOW Pins, customers can choose from wide variety of beverages, fresh and hot foods, beer and wine (in participating markets), snacks, cosmetics, home goods and thousands of other products available for purchase. Love certain items? Customers can now go into their last orders and simply click reorder to add all their favorites to their cart.

"Sometimes things can get inconvenient away from home. It could be running out of ice and charcoal at a picnic or a hungry Little League team demanding pizza and Slurpee® drinks after a big game," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of delivery. "We continuously challenge ourselves to find even more ways to offer convenience and value to our customers– when and where people need it most. 7NOW makes ordering and getting delivery in about 30 minutes a reality for customers whether they're at a park, a ballfield, arena, venue, and of course, at home."

To order delivery to a 7NOW Pin, shoppers simply open the app, which will auto locate their current location or show the nearest 7NOW Pin on the app's interactive map. Each 7NOW Pin corresponds to a public place or space where they can receive the delivery. A courier will pick up the order from the nearest participating store and deliver it to the selected 7NOW Pin location or specified address in 30 minutes or less on most occasions.

No minimum order is required for the 7NOW app and the service is available 24/7, with the first 3 deliveries free within 30 days of the first order. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

7-Eleven introduced delivery in late 2017 when it began testing the app-based service at select stores in Dallas. Today, 7NOW is available in 27 major metropolitan areas, with more than 200 cities and serving more than 23 million households.

Markets include:

Austin, Texas

Baltimore, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- New York City , New York

, Norfolk - Portsmouth, Virginia

- Orlando-Daytona, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

Sacramento, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Salt Lake City, Utah

San Antonio, Texas

San Diego, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle - Tacoma, Washington

- Tampa, Florida

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Washington, D.C.

With more locations than any other convenience retailer in the world, 7-Eleven has a corner on convenient, in-store shopping. As it undergoes a significant business transformation enabled by digital and technology, the retailer continues to look for ways to expand and enhance the company's shopping footprint – and consumers' digital shopping experience – outside its stores as well. The 7NOW delivery app is one of several new services implemented by the 7-Eleven digital team as part of a companywide commitment to give value and delight for every customer experience, in and out of the store.

The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information about 7NOW and other 7‑Eleven innovations, visit 7‑Eleven.com.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

