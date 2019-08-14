OrderMyGear Celebrates 3rd Year as an Inc. 5000 Company

"Being recognized as an Inc. 5000 finalist for the last three years is an incredible accomplishment for our team," said OrderMyGear CEO, Dave Dutch. "It's a testament to the focus we place on our clients' success as we continually align our customer service and product offerings to match the wants and needs of our clients. Delivering solutions that improve the online store experience and simplify day-to-day operations helps our clients scale their business- ultimately allowing us to grow as well."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About OrderMyGear

OrderMyGear is an e-commerce platform delivering clients the ability to create unique online stores with personalized apparel and gear for corporations, teams, and schools. Our solutions give businesses the advantage of cutting-edge technology to efficiently sell customized merchandise online. Through our integrations and partnerships with all major sporting brands and apparel designers, along with our custom website builder, we simplify the collection, customization, and distribution of products to the end consumer. With over 11 years in the technology industry, more than 2,500 hundred clients and nearly a billion dollars in processed in GMV, we consider ourselves to be the leading experts in customized group demand for e-commerce.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.

For more information about Inc., please visit their website.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit the 2019 Conference & Gala website.

