Orders for The Food Crate's Unconventional Restaurant-Quality Holiday Dinners Mount as Gourmet Food Wholesaler Finds Success with Meal Delivery Service Rebrand

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently launched meal delivery service The Food Crate , which specializes in chef-sourced, white tablecloth quality foods, is finding success during its first holiday season with its scrumptious meals or 'crates', delighting customers across the country. Since its debut over the summer, the brand has grown exponentially, with sales quadrupling expectations and holiday orders, ranging from artisanal cheese boards to carnivorous, meat-laden spreads, nearly surpassing the production capacity of its New Haven, Connecticut-based commercial kitchen. The Food Crate also stands as a testament to how food-based businesses can successfully pivot during the pandemic.

"When we came up with this idea in the spring as a way to offset losses from the lack of events and restaurant closures, we never thought the business would take off as it has," said Jordan Laudano, a veteran specialty and USDA high-grade food wholesaler, and founder of the brand. "The meal delivery service vertical has been transformational and it's clear to us that people still want event-quality food -- just at home."

After selling out of its Complete Holiday Turkey Dinner over Thanksgiving, the company has increased supply of its Holiday Ham Gift Crate , which serves 5-6 and includes a half-portioned Swedish ham and a medley of fixins, and its Hanukkah-themed Craft Angus Brisket & Nosh Crate , which includes everything from gluten-free matzo ball soup and raspberry rugelach to gold gelt chocolate.

Many of the brand's unique crates have become popular as gifts and as alternatives to traditional holiday fare; top sellers include the Atlantic Steam Pots , replete with snow crab, peeled white shrimp, Atlantic clams, mussels, smoked sausage, a carnivorous Tailgate Crate -- a treat for the backyard BBQ lover -- and a gluten-free Meatball & Sauce Crate which includes an large assortment of cooked beef, pork and chicken fontina florentine meatballs. What's more, meals are intentionally created to give purchasers more choice with how they customize their dishes. This ethos makes the brand less restrictive during a season where consumers may need assistance in the kitchen but still want to apply their own finishing touches without compromising the delectability of the advertised dish.

With roots in the food industry -- his parents founded a specialty food company in 1982 -- Laudano is able to leverage his connections to local producers to become a one-stop-shop for the best of what other delivery sites specialize in separately (like seafood, artisanal groceries or steaks). All meals are curated by Laudano and Jeff Caputo, one of Connecticut's top chef's, out of its federally inspected USDA-approved kitchen. The duo spent months customizing recipes and retooling parent company Jordan Paige Food Enterprise as a B2B and B2C concept, with The Food Crate representing its foray into the meal delivery category.

"The pandemic has brought a reckoning to the food industry, but it has also sparked innovation," Laudano said. "I feel very grateful that I'm helping customers recreate essential experiences at home, and that The Food Crate can add to a sense of normalcy, and also relieve stress, during this time."

A range of customization offerings, sides and desserts are available. The Food Crate offers free overnight shipping for orders of $125 and more is available in CT, NY, MA, RI, NJ, VT, NH, ME, PA, with additional options offered nationwide. More information can be found at www.thefoodcrate.com.

