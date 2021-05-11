Orders.co Adds UberEats to Platform

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orders.co, a leading online orders management solution for the restaurant industry, announces a new integration partnership with UberEats, a food delivery leader. The new integration will connect restaurants to UberEats, update menus in real-time, and consolidate orders through the Orders.co all-in-one device, ultimately reducing costly errors and increasing profit margins.



With this addition, UberEats joins a plethora of other major third-party apps with integrations available on the Orders.co platform.

"We're thrilled to be working with Uber Eats," said Arsen Stepanyan, CEO of orders.co. "We strive to increase accessibility and revenue through online ordering for each of our restaurant partners and integrating with one of the largest delivery platforms in the online ordering market is a great step forward towards that goal."

The restaurant industry saw a major shift last year, with pickup and takeout sales increasing dramatically due to the pandemic. Still, even as indoor dining begins to open up more across the country, many experts believe the off-site dining trend may be here to stay. In its ongoing commitment to be a trusted technology partner for small and medium-sized restaurants across the country, Orders.co continues to research and integrate more third-party technologies into its software, giving its partners more flexibility and potential reach.

To learn more about orders.co third-party integrations, or to request a demo of the orders.co software and hardware, visit our website: orders.co

About Orders.co

Orders.co is a growing innovator in the restaurant technology service industry. Orders.co helps restaurants improve efficiency and expand their online ordering revenue by amassing orders from all major providers into a single all-in-one device, enabling the editing of menus with a full Menu Management suite, along with the creation of an ordering website in minutes. Orders.co partners with restaurants of all sizes to improve ease of use, accessibility, and customer reach in online ordering markets. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats offers an online ordering platform that allows users to discover merchants, order food, groceries, and much more. Servicing over 66 million users world-wide with 600,000 supported restaurants and available in 6,000 cities.

