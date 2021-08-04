Ordoro Adds X Delivery as a Tech-First Shipping Carrier

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordoro (https://www.ordoro.com/), a global leader in ecommerce logistics and operations, announces the addition of X Delivery as a shipping carrier to continue their mission to bring easy order processing to growing online merchants.

"We are very excited about our newest partnership with X Delivery," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-Founder, Ordoro. "Online merchants love having affordable, reliable, and innovative options to ship packages to their customer's doorstep. X Delivery fits the bill perfectly. As a tech-first carrier, they offer competitive shipping capabilities for our merchants enabling them to delight their customers throughout the order fulfillment process. X Delivery is a great addition to the Ordoro platform."

As ecommerce merchants begin planning for increased order volume during the holiday season, X Delivery offers a competitive alternative to traditional national carriers. X Delivery arms high-volume merchants with a best-in-class shipping solution using vetted delivery partners via an enterprise shipping API, allowing merchants to control costs, margins, and increase sales conversion year-round.

"X Delivery's mission is to empower retailers to deliver the most efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly parcel delivery experience. Connecting to X Delivery's shipping API is easier with integration partners like Ordoro who have strong industry experience and a loyal user-base," said Chris Guggenheim, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, X Delivery.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to helping thousands of online merchants manage their ecommerce logistics and operations across all of their channels, all in one place. Ordoro is designed to be an easy solution to complex problems — streamlining order processing for small to medium-sized ecommerce merchants. Our goal is to help these growing merchants operate like large-scale corporations, but at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at https://www.ordoro.com/.

