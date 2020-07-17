Ordr Brings its Leading Device Visibility and Security Platform to Check Point Software Technologies' Customers through the IoT Protect Discovery Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for unmanaged devices and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an expanded partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and availability of its products on the Check Point Global Price List.

Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) automatically discovers, classifies, and behaviorally profiles IoT, IoMT, operational technology (OT), and unmanaged devices connected to enterprise networks, addressing one of today's largest visibility and security gaps. At CPX 2020, Ordr launched its advanced integration with the Check Point IoT Protect Security solution. Uniquely, Ordr dynamically provides IoT device details and segmentation policies. That information is sent to Check Point's advanced IoT Protect Manager for finalization and enforcement through Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways™. The resulting security policies ensure IoT devices communicate only with approved destinations and services, eliminating the tedious work to manually define, tune and maintain segmentation policies.

Today's announcement by Check Point expands that relationship, making Ordr's advanced capabilities available to its customer and partner community through a listing on Check Point's price list.

"We are excited to bring Ordr SCE to our customers as part of Check Point's IoT Protect Discovery program," said Russ Schafer, Head of Product Marketing at Check Point. "The combination of Ordr's Systems Control Engine and Check Point's IoT Protect threat prevention solution provides our healthcare customers the visibility, security, and automation to protect networks from emerging IoT threats."

As a channel-first, channel-focused company since inception, Ordr is particularly excited to engage Check Point partners, enabling them to expand the breadth, depth, and strategic importance of Check Point solutions to their customers. "Gartner Research predicts IoT security to be a $3.1B market in 2021," said Eric Berkman, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels for Ordr. "Ordr SCE's ability to not just alert on potential issues, but proactively segment and enforce policies for IoT devices using Check Point Security Gateways and Next Generation Firewalls means channel partners can open a meaningful new strategic dialog with their existing customers in a rapidly growing, critically-important market."

Benefits of combining the Check Point and Ordr solutions include:

Automatic discovery and classification of IoT, IoMT and OT devices

Direct integration of device context into the Check Point IoT Protect Manager, including asset type, make and model, OS version and risk information

Use of Check Point's advanced APIs to automatically send Ordr Zero Trust segmentation policies to the Check Point IoT Protect Manager for distribution to Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways™

Automatic updates of Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways™ with current device IP information, regardless of network location or dynamic addressing

Dynamic generation of firewall zoning policies directly into Check Point IoT Protect Manager , allowing for protection and control of the IoT and OT environment within minutes

The Ordr SCE solution for Check Point is available today. For more information, visit https://ordr.net/checkpoint, or contact your Check Point representative or channel partner.

About Ordr

Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine uses machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover their devices, track usage, achieve proactive protection and compliance. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net .

