Ordr Expands NIST FIPS 140-2 Validated Product Offerings

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in visibility and security for agentless, unmanaged devices and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it has significantly expanded its NIST FIPS 140-2 Validated product offerings. Ordr is the first next-generation IoT security platform attaining NIST FIPS validation.

Ordr products, including on-premises and cloud-based options, now offer FIPS 140-2 Validated cryptography in compliance with U.S. laws and meet certification requirements for use of cryptography by the U.S. government for sensitive but unclassified data. In addition, Ordr also announced the appointment of Mike Raymond as head of its federal sales division.

The U.S. federal government is required to restrict technology procurements to products that use FIPS 140-2 Validated encryption. Aligning with the U.S. federal government's NIST Risk Management Framework, the Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) can be securely deployed by federal agencies, including contracted service providers and other organizations requiring stringent security standards.

"Federal government agencies are updating and expanding their IT networks and need to ensure that all unmanaged and IoT devices are automatically identified and secured. We've built the most comprehensive best-in-class platform to discover and secure these connected devices – from discovery and classification to risk identification and dynamic segmentation," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "We are committed to our U.S. federal government customers not only in delivering the quickest time-to-value for IoT device security but also addressing their encryption requirements via this expanded validation."

"Organizations deploying the Ordr Systems Control Engine benefit not only from the unparalleled fidelity of our device classification, but also our ability to quickly identify at-risk devices and segment them with operational efficiency. As the federal sector works to modernize many of its infrastructure components using cloud-smart approaches, they have the flexibility between Ordr's on-premises or public cloud-based solutions," said Mike Raymond, Federal Sales Manager at Ordr. "Ordr's deep networking and security experience, along with a robust ecosystem of integration solutions, also allows for easy implementation and simplified management for federal customers."

Mr. Raymond has over 25 years of experience working with the federal government and its agencies to secure their most valuable assets. In his new role, he will lead Ordr's Federal program based out of Washington D.C. Previously, he was the Vice President of East and Federal Sales at A10 Networks. He has held multiple leadership and individual contributor positions with Riverbed, Cisco, and IBM.

For more information about the Ordr solution for governments, please visit https://ordr.net/solutions/government.

About Ordr

Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE) utilizes advanced machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover all connected devices, track usage, and ensure proactive protection. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net .

