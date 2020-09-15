Ordr is a 2020 SINET 16 Award Winner for Cybersecurity Innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in security for enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices, is a SINET 16 Innovator Award winner for 2020. Chosen from among hundreds of aspirant companies representing all emerging disciplines in network and data protection, Ordr is one of just 16 to be recognized for its IoT security platform.

SINET 16 Innovators are selected annually by a committee of more than 100 cybersecurity industry experts who evaluate applicants based on the following criteria:

The urgency in the marketplace for their products and solutions

How innovative and unique their solutions are

How well their products and technologies solve real and significant cybersecurity problems

What advantages exist over other solutions

The companies' ability to succeed based on the state of their product, capital, and leadership

When announcing this year's award winners, SINET Chairman and Founder Robert Rodriguez said, "123 companies applied from over a dozen countries, I would say that this year's class may be the tightest in terms of competition, amazing technology and solutions."

Rapid adoption of enterprise IoT continues apace across all industries, with more than 25 billion internet-connected devices operating today, and 80 billion in service by 2025, according to Zeus Research. Each unknown, unmanaged, and unsecure device increases an organization's vulnerability to attack. The Ordr Systems Control Engine platform discovers all connected devices, profiles device behavior, assesses associated risks, and automates response and creation of security policies to ensure maximal protection against attack and compromise.

"Automated response and enhanced visibility is what the CISO community is prioritizing in today's environment and is why Ordr differentiated themselves from other solution providers. It is a great pleasure to recognize Greg Murphy and his entire team for their hard work and ability to deliver strong value add to protect our nations top critical infrastructure companies," said Robert Rodriguez, Chairman and Founder, SINET.

"You can't protect what you can't see, and there are a lot of connected devices hiding in the shadows of today's enterprises," said Greg Murphy, CEO, Ordr. "Using Ordr, our customers have found medical devices they thought lost, discovered unathorized smart assistants connected to their networks, and profiled devices calling home to places like Iran and North Korea. More to the point, using Ordr, they've been able to take automated action to mitigate the risks associated with such devices. We are grateful for the support of our customers and partners, and are thrilled that our groundbreaking IoT security platform has been recognized by SINET."

Ordr will be presenting on its technology and platform at the SINET Virtual Showcase, scheduled for October 20 this year. The SINET Showcase attracts senior information security personnel and members of the public and private sector buyers, builders, investors and researchers to learn how technical innovations are addressing the most pressing needs in information security.

About Ordr

Ordr secures the millions of enterprise IoT and unmanaged devices such as manufacturing machines, building systems, medical equipment, printers and more that run within global networks. The Ordr Systems Control Engine uses machine learning to automatically discover and classify every IoT and unmanaged device, map all communications, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and then proactively secure each device through dynamic policy generation and segmentation. Organizations use Ordr to discover their devices, track usage, achieve proactive protection and compliance. For more information about Ordr, go to www.ordr.net .

