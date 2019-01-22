Oregon-based LAIKA Celebrates 10th Anniversary of "Coraline" with Statewide Screenings to Aid Wildfire Recovery Efforts

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb., 5 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been 10 years since audiences followed a blue-haired girl to a mysterious Other World in the Oscar®-nominated 3D stop-motion fantasy, "Coraline". To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the film, Oregon-based animation studio LAIKA, in partnership with Oregon Film and Travel Oregon, will offer public screenings of the movie in six historic theaters around the state—from Portland's Hollywood Theatre to the Varsity Theatre in Ashland (the film's fantastical setting). In this combined effort to support wildfire recovery, all box office proceeds will benefit the North Umpqua Trail Project and the Lower Deschutes River Post-Fire Restoration Project.

A true #OregonMade classic, "Coraline" transported moviegoers to a place they'd never been before: an animated parallel world full of thrilling adventures and frightening secrets. Premiering at the Portland International Film Festival in February 2009, "Coraline" was the first stop-motion animated movie to be conceived and photographed in stereoscopic 3D and was nominated for an Academy Award for Outstanding Animated Feature Film.

"We will always have a deep love and affection for 'Coraline' because it paved the way for the rest of our films," says Travis Knight, LAIKA's President & CEO. "We are thrilled to be part of this anniversary partnership with Oregon Film and Travel Oregon to celebrate our original 3D stop-motion film."

Screening Events Dates, Times & Ticket Purchase Link (embedded in venue name below)

"We're so lucky as a state to have these classic theaters that can still bring together a community for a film like this," says Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film. "With the anniversary celebration events, we're showcasing these historical landmarks and helping support and stimulate local economies," says Williams. Tickets can be pre-purchased online on each theatre website, or at the box office on the day of each screening for $10.

About LAIKA

Fueled by the vision of its President & CEO Travis Knight, the animation studio LAIKA was founded in 2005. Located just outside of Portland, Oregon, LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® plaque in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. All of LAIKA's four films: Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014) and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) were nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings also won the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. LAIKA's next film, Missing Link, will be released April 12, 2019. The film boasts a roster of international stars including Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis. www.laika.com @LAIKAstudios

About Oregon Film

The Film Office's mission is to promote, grow, and celebrate the film, television, creative content industries, and crew personnel within the state of Oregon, and strengthen its reputation among the industry both nationally and internationally. Find out more at OregonFilm.org

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $11.8 billion tourism industry that employs more than 112,000 Oregonians. Visit TravelOregon.com to learn more.

