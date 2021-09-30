Oregon College Savings Plan Announces Multiyear Scholarship Winners

I know that with the help of Oregon College Savings Plan's scholarship my higher education goals will be accomplished. Tweet this

"Being an immigrant with parents who have not attended college and are non-English speakers, came with many barriers when it came to my education," continued Zemzem. "As such, I pursue every available opportunity to reach my goals. Though financially college is a barrier for me, I know that with the help of the Oregon College Savings Plan's scholarship and hard work my goals of gaining higher education will be accomplished."

Two new Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship recipients are selected each year, with awardees receiving $10,000 for their freshman year and $5,000 for each of the next three years of full-time enrollment, or until completion of degree (whichever comes earlier).

"We are excited that Treasury's 'Diversity in Leadership Scholarship' will make it easier for students with barriers to higher education such as Zemzem and Monserrat, to pursue their education and job training," said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. "Inclusion is vital. All students deserve access to a quality and affordable education right here in Oregon."

The Diversity in Leadership Scholarship awards may be used to attend a range of Oregon institutions, including apprenticeships, trade schools, community colleges, colleges or universities. The application opens in early November each year, with a deadline of early March, for the following academic year.

The scholarship is being administered through the Oregon Community Foundation's (OCF) scholarship program—one of the largest of its kind in the country. When fully rolled out, the program is anticipated to fund $50,000 in scholarships each year to a class of eight students.

The Oregon College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored higher education savings program that comes with special tax advantages and can be opened by just about anyone.

