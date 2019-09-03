Oregon Health and Science University Conducts Study on Loloz with Cavibloc™

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With tooth decay affecting a large percentage of the population, one of the nation's highest ranked medical research universities, OHSU, is putting the holistic product Loloz with Cavibloc™ to the test. The purpose of this study is to further evaluate the efficacy of Loloz herbal lollipops and lozenges in cavity prevention.

OHSU is gearing up to study the effectiveness of Loloz against cavity causing bacteria and the reduction of cavities in higher risk patients. A half dozen previous studies have already shown using these lollipops and lozenges as directed results in a significant reduction in cavity causing bacteria. Oregon Health and Science University is expanding the scope of these studies to see the results on a larger scale.

"We're excited to see a study done under the Loloz™ brand name. Previous studies were specific to our product, but not the new brand," says Sam Dyer, Director of marketing for Loloz. "Because candy is not typically associated with good oral health, the more research we can provide to show these lollipops and lozenges work, the better."

Tooth decay is a highly prevalent and infectious disease. The main causes of tooth decay are bacteria called: Streptococcus mutans, sobrinus and Lactobacillus. Using antimicrobial treatments can help control and prevent tooth decay. Adding Loloz to a dental routine is a huge game changer in reducing dental caries.

Preventing tooth decay with lollipops? Yes. Greg Hansen, Healthy Grid's Managing Director of Operations stated, "Loloz™ is the world's first cavity fighting lollipop and lozenge. The regimen is easy to follow and compliance is high. They are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, holistic and popular with kids."

The effective ingredient in Loloz is called Cavibloc™ and is all-natural. Cavibloc is made from a compound found in licorice root called Glycyrrhizol which was discovered by microbiologists at UCLA to be antimicrobial as well as antibacterial.

Taking Loloz lollipops or lozenges twice a day (once in the morning and once at night) for ten days kills 99.9% and inhibits the regrowth of these cavity-causing bacteria for up to 6 months. The ten-day protocol should be repeated every three to six months.

