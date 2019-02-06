Oregon "Psilocybin Services" Ballot Measure Has Significant Support, Poll Shows

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSI 2020, a campaign committee in Oregon, has released scientific polling showing that Oregon voters are currently split on the Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon, a ballot initiative measure aiming to legalize access to psilocybin assisted therapy in 2020. The measure would also reduce penalties for the possession of psilocybin "magic" mushrooms. Participants in the survey, conducted by DHM Research, were given a clean look at the Certified Ballot Title (as it would appear on the ballot in 2020) and were then asked how they would vote if the election were held today. 47% voted in favor ("yes" or "leaning yes"). 46% were opposed ("no" or "leaning no"). 7% were undecided.

When the measure's two primary elements were clarified, support was much higher. According to the poll, 64% of Oregon voters support lawful access to therapeutic psilocybin services. 55% support reducing existing criminal penalties for possessing psilocybin mushrooms.

"These early numbers show that the campaign is viable and the possibility of success is real," says Tom Eckert, who, with his wife Sheri Eckert, co-founded the effort and serve as Chief Petitioners. "But we have our work cut out for us."

Sheri Eckert adds, "Support rises significantly when people know what is actually in the measure, which means that educating the public is critical."

According to the Eckerts, the campaign is focused on statewide signature canvassing (they need 112,200 valid signatures from Oregon voters by June of 2020) and educational outreach throughout 2019. "All of this takes money, so fundraising is key," says Tom Eckert, noting that the Oregon Psilocybin Society – the educational arm of the campaign - is holding a benefit fundraiser at the Portland Art Museum on March 3rd. The benefit includes dinner, special guests, and a keynote from Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Psychedelic Research at the Imperial College of London.

*If you would like a copy of the full polling results, please contact Tom and Sheri Eckert at (971) 275-2590 or info@opsbuzz.com



**Visit www.psi-2020.org to learn more about the ballot initiative campaign and the benefit fundraiser. For media passes or inquiries please contact the Eckerts at (971) 275-2590.

