Oregonians and Visitors Encouraged to "Take Care Out There" as Part of New Responsible Outdoor Recreation Campaign

The campaign is a result from the collaborative work of the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Network, comprised of statewide, federal and private partners, including Travel Oregon, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, KEEN, REI and many more. The new campaign encourages outdoor recreationists to "Take Care Out There" and shares trip-planning advice, safety tips, preservation guidelines, and encouragement for welcoming others, while also giving back to local communities under the mantra of "Prepare, Care and Connect." The industrious beaver, Oregon's official state animal, is the campaign's symbolic ambassador, a representative of the natural world known for its restorative conservation practices.

"As interest in Oregon's outdoor recreation grows, so does the need to preserve and protect our treasured natural assets," said Cailin O'Brien-Feeney, director of the Oregon Office of Outdoor Recreation. "We're working to build a legacy of respect, ensuring outdoor opportunities for health, connection and joy for many generations to come."

The responsible outdoor recreation toolkit encourages visitors to "Prepare, Care and Connect," providing thoughtful guidelines that range from packing the right gear and staying on the trail, to visiting community cultural centers that enrich one's experience, to living like a local by partaking in the nearby offerings.

To help spread the message, Travel Oregon built a dedicated website, TakeCareOutThere.org; created a tutorial video; and produced educational collateral that is available at Oregon's eight welcome centers and select retail establishments, including KEEN and REI. In addition, a sweepstakes on TravelOregon.com offers a chance to win a "Ten Essentials" gear pack and annual passes to Oregon State Parks and the National Parks.

"This incredible public/private partnership means we're all in this together, working to welcome all visitors eager to embrace the outdoors, while ensuring the safety of both people and ecology, and nurturing a spirit of respect and goodwill," said Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson.

It's clear that Oregonians and visitors alike value the state's natural wonders, which include eleven national forests, nearly 2,000 miles of Wild and Scenic rivers and spaces; 363 miles of public beaches, 361 state parks, 21 National Wildlife refuges, thousands of miles of trails and Crater Lake National Park. Oregon's bountiful natural resources and public lands are cornerstone to our legacy, our identity and our economy. Every year, more than nine million people enjoy Oregon's outdoor splendor, contributing to the $12.3 billion tourism economy that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians

Encouraging and inspiring people to partake in Oregon's tremendous and bountiful outdoor recreation is an incredibly important part of the positive economic impact and job creation that comes when visitors choose to spend their dollars and time in Oregon. And, it's not just visitors enjoying the state's vast public lands. Oregonians also benefit from the scenic splendor. DHM Research found that U.S. residents rate Oregon highest for natural beauty and access to outdoor recreation, making it no surprise that 95% of Oregonians report participating is some form of outdoor recreation each year.

The public service initiative was developed under the leadership of the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Initiative and managed by Travel Oregon, working to ensure access to world-class outdoor recreation experiences for everyone. Travel Oregon's longtime partner Maxwell, a brand communications studio, led message and brand strategy.

About Oregon Outdoor Recreation Network

The Oregon Outdoor Recreation Network is a statewide initiative bringing together businesses, agencies, land managers, conservation groups and recreational user groups around the goal of expanding access to outdoor recreation and increasing the economic impact and sustainability of Oregon's outdoor recreation industry.

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians. Visit traveloregon.com to learn more.

