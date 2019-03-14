ORENDA Inc. Releases Gimmick-filled STG "Alien Cruise" Simultaneously Worldwide
- Game Showcases Charming Art Style for Nintendo Switch (TM) in Americas -
Mar 14, 2019, 01:00 ET
TOKYO, March. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORENDA Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, released the shooting game "Alien Cruise"
on March 14 (Thursday), 2019, for use on Nintendo Switch (TM) across the globe simultaneously.
What is Alien Cruise?
Alien Cruise is a hand-drawn-like pop design shooting game that invokes a nostalgic feeling. Despite its appearance, the game is highly enjoyable due to its many gimmicks reminiscent of masterpieces from the past along with fresh and surprising attacks from the enemy.
Four vegetable pilots wreak havoc on diverse planets
Players control the spaceships of four vegetable pilots. Pick from a healthy selection of characters: a bean, carrot, potato or tomato alien and each pilot's beloved aircraft.
Battle formidable opponents with 2 players
In the multiplayer mode of this game, 2 players can work together locally. Should one player run out of lives, they can be revived using their friend's remaining lives. In addition to this element, items can be taken from one another. So players can either join forces or face against each other, adding variety and uniqueness to the multiplayer mode. Be sure to try playing this game with a friend.
Alien Cruise (North American version) product summary
|
Title:
|
Alien Cruise
|
Publisher:
|
ORENDA Inc.
|
Release date:
|
March 14 (Thurs.), 2019
|
Price:
|
US$11.39
|
How to purchase:
|
Download only
|
Genre:
|
Shooting
|
Suitable age:
|
13 years and up
|
Platform:
|
Nintendo Switch (TM)
|
Players:
|
1-2
|
Language support:
|
Japanese, English, Chinese (traditional, simplified), Italian, French, German, Spanish
|
Official PV:
|
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK1_5YkZxmQ&feature=youtu.be
|
(C) 2019 Cotton Game. Published by ORENDA Inc.
Official website: https://orenda.co.jp/
ORENDA official YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBufg0p8bu-R0-5ynPaPVzg
