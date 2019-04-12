Oreo offers a new AR game experience in China

In March, Oreo and Alipay (part of the Alibaba Group) jointly launched an AR game inspired by the classic way to eat an Oreo - Twist, Lick, Dunk . This AR game contains three different features. Users can scan the gesture or an Oreo with Alipay's AR scanning feature to activate the game. By virtue of the advanced gravity sensing technology, AR panoramic technology and AI technology, the game delivers a superb user experience.

At the campaign promotion event, Oreo invited popular young celebrities in China, Wu Lei, Guan Xiaotong and Deng Lun to experience the fun. With their inspiration, more game players have enjoyed the game, experiencing the spirit of Oreo and having fun.

Users who participate in this game and rank in the top 10 will receive a limited edition pure gold medal from Oreo.

Many people on Chinese social media discussed the high-tech gaming experience, endorsement of popular celebrities and limited edition pure gold medals.

As a well-known overseas brand in China, Oreo has numerous fans. This campaign enables Chinese fans to better understand and interact with Oreo and more young people to fall in love with such an interesting brand.

SOURCE Oreo