Orexo appoints Edward Kim, M.D., as new Chief Medical Officer

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), today welcomes Edward (Ed) Kim, M.D., as new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Ed Kim will succeed Michael Sumner, M.D., who has held this role since 2013. He is located at Orexo´s US subsidiary in Morristown, New Jersey.

Ed Kim´s primary responsibilities will include leading the US Medical Affairs Department concentrating on commercial products in pharmaceuticals and digital therapeutics. Additionally, he will work closely with the Swedish pharmaceutical development team to further drive innovative treatment solutions based on Orexo's amorphOX® platform, with a focus on new innovative treatments for patients suffering from substance use disorders and other mental health issues.

Ed Kim began his career with 13 years of clinical practice as a board certified psychiatrist, including several years in a senior leadership role with a large behavioral health system. He then acquired more than 16 years' experience within the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs at Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. His proven track record is derived from extensive experience as a clinician, leader, and scientist across multiple senior positions within medical affairs, health economics and clinical development in psychiatry and the neuroscience therapeutic area.

Nikolaj Sorensen, CEO & President of Orexo AB, said: "I am delighted to welcome Ed to Orexo. His experience in psychiatry and public health will bring extensive knowledge and insights to our core therapeutic area in substance use disorders and mental health. Additionally, he will contribute to broaden our network within this growing and important treatment space. I also want to thank Michael Sumner for his contributions and leadership to Orexo and in improving the lives of people who are dependent on opioids."

