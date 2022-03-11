Orexo appoints Fredrik Järrsten as new CFO

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), announces today that the company has appointed Fredrik Järrsten as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the management team, starting at latest in early September, 2022. Fredrik Järrsten will succeed Joseph DeFeo.

Fredrik Järrsten has a long and successful career as CFO of several Swedish life science companies, most recently Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB and Karolinska Development AB. Fredrik Järrsten also has an extensive experience from corporate development such as business development and M&A, both as an executive, investor and advisor. With this experience, Orexo strengthens the capability to further develop the company and expand the commercial operations. Fredrik Järrsten will be located at Orexo's corporate head quarter in Uppsala, Sweden.

Nikolaj Sorensen, CEO & President of Orexo AB, said: "I am pleased to appoint Fredrik Järrsten as our new CFO. With an expanded business, including a broader pipeline and a new business area within digital therapeutics, Orexo will benefit from a CFO with extensive experience from the Swedish capital markets and from working with corporate development. I also want to thank Joe DeFeo for his contribution to Orexo during his four years as CFO. Joe has made a significant effort to improve the integration between the Swedish and US operations as well as securing a solid financial platform for the company."

Joe DeFeo will maintain his position as CFO until September, 2022, and continue to support the company during the transition to Fredrik Järrsten.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

E-mail: [email protected]

E-mail: [email protected]



