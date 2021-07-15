Orexo Q2 2021 Interim Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "First commercial DTx contract signed with a large healthcare provider"

Summary

Total net revenues of SEK 142.8 m (179.1)

(179.1) Net earnings of SEK -73.7 m (-32.5)

(-32.5) EBITDA of SEK -41.1 m (-9.0)

(-9.0) US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV® US) net revenues of SEK 126.0 m (172.5), in local currency USD 15.0 m (17.8), EBIT of SEK 61.6 m (88.8)

(172.5), in local currency (17.8), EBIT of (88.8) Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -20.9 m (-7.2), cash balance of SEK 679.7 m (677.2)

(-7.2), cash balance of (677.2) Two patents for ZUBSOLV®, with protection until 2032, were issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office

First patient enrolled in pivotal study evaluating the efficacy of modia™ in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone for the treatment of opioid use disorder

Commercial agreement for vorvida® and deprexis® signed with Trinity Health North Dakota

Important events after the period

Commercial partnership agreement signed with Sober Grid, the largest global social media network for people in addiction recovery, giving a large group of users access to vorvida® and deprexis®

SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2021 Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Dec Net revenues 142.8 179.1 275.1 354.2 663.6 Cost of goods sold -18.1 -19.9 -37.4 -39.9 -65.6 Operating expenses -178.7 -172.5 -328.7 -293.6 -617.9 EBIT -54.0 -13.3 -90.9 20.7 -19.9 EBIT margin, % -37.8 -7.4 -33.1 5.8 -3.0 EBITDA -41.1 -9.0 -65.2 30.1 19.0 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK -2.15 -0.94 -3.07 1.44 -2.45 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK -2.15 -0.94 -3.07 1.44 -2.45 Cash flow from operating activities -20.9 -7.2 -68.7 40.9 16.8 Cash and cash equivalents 679.7 677.2 679.7 677.2 505.3

CEO Comments

"The second quarter of 2021 showed some positive operational highlights in both our Digital Therapeutics (DTx) business and US Pharma. In DTx, I'm pleased to announce we've among others reached a commercial agreement with Trinity Health North Dakota. As a result, vorvida® and deprexis® are now also available for patients at their healthcare centers and hospitals. This is a major milestone and is already now an inspiring model for other healthcare providers in the US. In our US Pharma business, it was confirmed that ZUBSOLV® is available for patients within Medicaid in Kentucky since July 1, representing a growth opportunity for our lead pharma product."

For the full CEO Comments please view the PDF

For further information, please contact

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Joseph DeFeo, EVP and CFO, or Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

Tel: +46 18 780 88 00, +1 855 982 7658, E-mail: [email protected]

Presentation

At 3.00 pm CET, the same day as the announcement of the report, Orexo invites analysts, investors and media to attend a presentation where Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and Joseph DeFeo, CFO, will present the report and host a Q&A.

Questions can also be sent in advance to [email protected], no later than 11.00 am CET.

Please view the instructions below on how to participate.

Internet: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/orexo-q2-2021

Telephone: SE + 46 8 50 55 83 50 UK + 44 33 33 00 92 70 US + 1 64 67 22 49 04

The presentation material will be available on Orexo´s website prior to the audiocast, view Investors/Reports, presentations and audicasts

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 am CET on July 15, 2021.

CONTACT:

