Orexo to Host a Capital Markets Day on Dec. 6 With the US President´s Former Advisor as Keynote Speaker

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, invites investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, Sweden, moderated by Charlotte Stjerngren, former news anchor for the daily business show, Börslunch.

On the day, Orexo's management team, together with some external speakers, will provide an update on the Company's strategy for growth, market trends and position and its increased focus on R&D, including new innovative formulation technologies.

Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor will be the keynote speaker. During his second term he chaired the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis and also served as an advisor to President Trump on how to combat the opioid crisis. He will discuss the current landscape of opioid addiction and the challenges going forward.

Date: December 6





Time: The program will start at 1:00 pm CET, with registration from 12:00 pm CET, when a light lunch will be served. The event will end at 5.00 pm CET.





Venue: Armémuseet, Riddargatan 13, Stockholm, Sweden







A complete program will be available on the Company´s corporate web site in due course.

To register for the event please use this link (https://financialhearings.com/event/11536/register/live_event).

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.) Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager Tel: +46 (0)18-780-88-00 E-mail: ir@orexo.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jonathan Birt / Olivia Manser / Carina Jurs

Tel: +44 (0)20-3709-5700

E-mail: orexo@consilium-comms.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid dependence and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via selected partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2017 amounted to SEK 643.7 million and the number of employees at year-end was 90. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

