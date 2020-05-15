UPPSALA, Sweden, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's partner, Gesynta Pharma, today announces positive phase I results for OX-MPI (GS-248). Gesynta Pharma, who owns all the rights to OX-MPI (GS-248), aims to develop a treatment for the microvascular diseases in chronic inflammatory conditions. The purpose of the first clinical study was to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of OX-MPI (GS-248) after single and multiple ascending doses to healthy subjects.

The results support further clinical development of OX-MPI (GS-248) and a clinical phase II study is being planned.

The study will be presented at the 2020 EULAR e-congress June 3-6.

For more information read Gesynta Pharma's press release attached below.

CONTACT:

Orexo

Box 303 751 05 Uppsala

+46 (0)18 780 88 00

+46 (0)18 780 88 88

http://www.orexo.com

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-s-partner-gesynta-pharma-announces-positive-results-from-phase-1-study-for-ox-mpi,c3113071

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3113071/1248525.pdf Orexo´s partner Gesynta Pharma announces positive results from phase 1 study for OX-MPI

SOURCE Orexo