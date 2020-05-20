ORGAIN ENTERS THE SPORTS NUTRITION CATEGORY LAUNCHING A PREMIUM LINE OF ORGANIC PLANT-BASED SPORT POWDERS: Organic Sport Protein, Organic Sport Energy And Organic Sport Recovery

Thoughtfully crafted from premium ingredients including organic beets, apple cider vinegar, tart cherry powder, and fermented turmeric and ginger, Orgain's Sport Line is designed specifically to support highly active lifestyles and sports performance. Orgain blended a unique mix of ingredients to naturally provide improved performance, prevent fatigue, and offer anti-inflammatory support, before and after a workout. From the casual athlete to those who use regular exercise as a means to boost their physical and mental health, and everyone in between can benefit from the food-based functional performance ingredients with less sugar and carbohydrates than other conventional performance powders on the market and with no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors.

"I noticed varied product offerings within the sports nutrition market and knew we could design a more elevated option with unique ingredients that would provide a clean way to aid performance," said Orgain founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham. "We began working with ingredients that were less common in sports performance products. This line incorporates intentionally selected organic ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, beets, and cordyceps mushrooms to support workout performance and recovery. We've also designed our energy and recovery powders so they can be enjoyed for all day energy and replenishment – perfect for professional and everyday athletes alike." Dr. Abraham continues, "Orgain's Organic Sports Line is like nothing before seen on the market."

Orgain Organic Sport Protein Powder: Before or after a workout, this plant-based powder packs clean nutrition to aid performance and recovery. Orgain's 30g Organic Sport Protein is a unique blend of organic, food-based ingredients, including 5g BCAAs to support muscle growth and reduce soreness, tart cherry powder and fermented turmeric powder known to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Together, these ingredients support athletes in feeling their best, before and after a workout.

Orgain Organic Sport Energy Powder: A plant-based energy boost to support all kinds of activities, Orgain Sport Energy Powder includes organic beets known for their energizing and anti-inflammatory properties, 80mg caffeine naturally divided from green coffee beans, and is high in Vitamin C from organic amla fruit. Orgain Sport Energy also offers ginseng and cordyceps mushrooms, two adaptogenic ingredients that offer a natural energy and vitality boost, while helping to support endurance and physical performance.

Orgain Organic Sport Recovery Powder: Orgain's refreshing Sport Recovery Lemonade is perfect for post-workout and all-day replenishment, incorporating organic apple cider vinegar for electrolyte replenishment, amla fruit for Vitamin C, turmeric and ginger to reduce inflammation, and a unique adaptogenic blend of reishi mushrooms and ashwagandha to help reduce stress. Together these unique ingredients aid in post-workout muscle recovery and help to reduce muscle soreness.

All three of Orgain's performance products are organic and crafted from food-based ingredients, which are vegan and free of soy and gluten ingredients. Orgain's Organic Sport Line began its nationwide rollout in Whole Foods starting in May (with the Organic Sport Protein Powder and Sport Recovery Powder), followed by the Organic Sport Energy Powder in June. The entire line will also be available nationwide on Amazon and Orgain.com, and at Sprouts in July.

For more information on Orgain and its clean and nutrition products, please visit Orgain.com or follow the brand on social at @drinkorgain.

About Orgain

From the very beginning, Orgain set out to craft superior, clean nutrition that's accessible for all. Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

