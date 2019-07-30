Orgain Joins With Whole Kids Foundation To Improve Children's Nutrition

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain , makers of high-quality, doctor-developed delicious clean nutrition products, is pleased to join Whole Foods Market in an effort to improve children's nutrition as a core sponsor of Whole Kids Foundation's Growing Healthy Kids Campaign through scanback donations.

Orgain will contribute five percent of product sales – up to $50,000 – of their Kids Protein Organic Nutrition Shakes to support the Whole Kids Foundation work. The program will be in effect in August and September across all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 locations. 100 percent of donations go directly back to schools in the form of grants for gardens, salad bars, educational beehives and teacher/staff nutrition training.

"We are thrilled to join Whole Foods in their effort to raise awareness and provide opportunities for children and parents around healthy eating," noted Orgain founder, Dr. Andrew Abraham. "Orgain's mission is closely aligned with those of Whole Foods and this partnership furthers our dedication to inspiring, educating, and empowering kids and parents to live healthy vibrant lives through good nutrition. In fact, our "Pack Picky" back-to-school campaign ties closely to the work of the foundation."

Whole Kids Foundation is on a mission to improve children's nutrition by supporting schools, inspiring families, and empowering kids to make better food choices. Shoppers at any Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 locations can get involved by making donations at store checkouts during September or online at wholekidsfoundation.org .

The funds raised will directly support school garden grants, the funding of salad bar equipment and training teachers/staff to improve their personal health. In its efforts to date, the foundation has provided grants for 5,452 school gardens, funded 5,711 salad bars, 401 educational beehives, and trained nearly 17,000 teachers in communities across the U.S.

Orgain will further support the Growing Healthy Kids Campaign with in-store demonstrations at various locations throughout the month.

About Whole Kids Foundation®

Whole Kids Foundation supports schools and inspires families to improve children's nutrition and wellness. Founded by Whole Foods Market in 2011, the independent, nonprofit organization is based in Austin, Texas, and serves schools and organizations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. For more information on the Foundation's school programs including school gardens, salad bars, beehives and nutrition education for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Kids Foundation on Facebook or Twitter at @WholeKidsFnd.

About Orgain

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit www.orgain.com .

