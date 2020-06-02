Orgain's Grants For Greater Good Program Awards Three Standout Brands $150K In Health & Wellness Grants

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, creator of the first ready-to-drink organic protein shake and innovator of high-quality and convenient clean nutrition products, announced the three startup brands who upheld Orgain's mission to inspire healthy, vibrant lives through their products or services and were deemed winners of the inaugural Grants for Greater Good program. Orgain called on their community to choose from a list of six well-deserving finalists who showcased a genuine ability to make a positive change in the world. Bissy, Hakuna Brands, and IncludeHealth ultimately attracted the most votes and will now each benefit from $50K in grant money to help support their brand initiatives to offer healthy and inclusive offerings and to further grow their businesses within the health and wellness space.

Orgain's Grants for Greater Good program launched in February with the objective to uplift and support well-intentioned start-up companies dedicated to driving positive change in our world through the power of clean nutrition, preventative health and wellness. Each one of these brands exceeded expectations, embodying an inclusive brand foundation, and delivering against unique goals inspiring positive healthy change throughout every aspect of their brand operations.

"First and foremost, we are encouraged. This inaugural program has brought the biggest and brightest health and wellness entrepreneurs to our doorstep, and we are excited to have a part in the growth and impact they'll have on culture," said Orgain founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham. He continued, "Our goal has always been to elevate the industry in an effort to help consumers become more aware of what clean nutrition and preventative health can do for their lifestyles and their community. Through these brands, we hope to create a wider net of education and drive growth that will ultimately lead to a healthier community."

All three brands offer an innovative and ownable product that leans into preventive health and wellbeing. As these unique companies embrace the opportunity for growth, they will each use their $50k funding in different ways, including distribution, branding, and infrastructure. Hakuna Branda will use funds to grow its nationwide distribution. Bissy plans to support their kolanut farmers in Nigeria by helping them achieve Fair Trade certification with a large portion of the grant dollars. IncludeHealth intends to use the money to install their technology at a health and wellness center in Columbus, OH, whose clients suffer from neurological conditions.

From the very beginning, Orgain set out to craft superior, clean nutrition that's accessible for all. Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com.

