Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023

Organ-On-Chip Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Organ-On-Chip market.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the Organ-On-Chip market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global Organ-On-Chip market report to 2023 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

1. 1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Introduction – This section gives a general overview of OOCs and explains their importance especially in the pharmaceutical industry.

4. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report gives an overview on the basic structure of an OOC and information on various techniques used for manufacturing these chips. Details about various organ specific models are also provided.

5. Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report gives a general overview on organs-on-chips (OOCs) and information on designs and techniques used for manufacturing these devices. Details about various organ-specific models are also provided.

6. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the OOC industry supply chain.

7. Overview Of Organ-Specific Models – This section covers organ-specific models in the OOC market. Design and approach of some OOC prototypes are also covered.

8. Trends And Strategies – This section describes the major trends shaping the global organs-on-chip market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

9. Collaborations, Partnerships And Agreements – This section provides the latest collaborations, partnerships and agreements between players in the OOC market.

10. Recent Developments/Research – This section provides major developments/researches in the OOC market.

11. Organ-On-Chip Porter's Five Forces Analysis – This section provides the five forces analysis model for the OOC market, which gives an insight into the attractiveness of the industry for investment.

12. Organ-On-Chip Unmet Needs – This section lists the research and development needs that need to be accounted in the further production and development of OOCs.

13. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

14. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

15. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2023) and analysis for different segments.

16. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global OOC market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

17. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This section gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

18. Funding Landscape – This section provides information on the funds granted by government institutes or other organizations to either universities or companies for the developed of OOCs.

19. Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

20. Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations that can help providers to improve or stabilize their position and extend their reach in the OOC market.

21. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Organ Type: Lung-on-chip, heart-on-chip, liver-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, skin-on-chip, blood-brain-barrier-on-chip, other organ models

By Application: drug discovery, toxicology research, molecular biology, disease modelling, food safety, other applications

By End-User: Academics, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Food & Beverages, Other Commercial industries

By Products & Services: Devices, Testing Services

By Type Of Material: Polymer, PDMS, Glass, Silicon



Companies Mentioned: Emulate Inc., AxoSim Inc., Kirkstall, TissUse GmbH, Nortis Inc.



Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



