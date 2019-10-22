Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Worth $5.88 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market size is expected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research. Growing patient population requiring organ transplantations and increasing approval of novel products are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high procedural cost of transplantations, the disproportion in the supply and demand for organs, and uncertain reimbursement scenario are the major factors restraining the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Calcineurin inhibitors are expected to command the largest market share in the drug class segment. Calcineurin inhibitors inhibit the activation action of T-cells of the immune system by the enzyme calcineurin.

Calcineurin inhibitors such as tacrolimus and cyclosporine are the cornerstone of immunosuppression for kidney transplantation. In more than 85% cases of kidney transplant, tacrolimus is prescribed as a part of the patients' maintenance immunosuppressive regimen.

Kidney transplant is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period due to the increasing demand for kidney replacement procedures

Asia Pacific regional market is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising per capita healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for organ transplantations in the region

Key players operating in this space include Astellas Pharma, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, Accord Healthcare Ltd., Novartis AG, Mylan Laboratories, Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibodies), by Transplant, by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organ-transplant-immunosuppressant-drugs-market

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 113,000 people were in need of transplants as of January 2019 and 36,528 transplants were performed in 2018. Hence, there is huge demand for organ transplants that will further boost the market. Kidney transplant held the largest market share in the transplant segment and is expected to retain its leading position through the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand and comparatively better availability of kidneys than other organs.

Among the drug classes, the calcineurin inhibitors are expected to dominate the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market through the forecast period. There are two drugs in this drug class, Prograf (tacrolimus) and Neoral/Sandimmune (cyclosporine). Although these effective immunosuppressants have been used in kidney transplant recipients for more than 20 years, they hold extensive toxicity profiles. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR, while North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organ transplant immunosuppressant drugs market based on drug class, transplant type, distribution channel, and region:

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Calcineurin Inhibitors



Antiproliferative Agents



mTOR Inhibitor



Steroids



Antibodies

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Transplant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Kidney



Liver



Heart



Lung



Pancreas



Other

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals, by Grand View Research:

Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor Drugs Market – The global tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market size was valued at USD 40.4 billion in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.5% over the forecast period.

The global tumor necrosis factor inhibitor drugs market size was valued at in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.5% over the forecast period. Skin Antiseptic Products Market – The global skin antiseptic products market size was valued at USD 192.25 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The global skin antiseptic products market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. Personalized Medicine Market – The global personalized medicine (PM) market size was estimated at USD 1.57 trillion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.