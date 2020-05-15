Organ Transplant Industry Analysis 2015-2025 by Type, Sex, Product, Organ, Types of Transplant, Company and Region - Includes COVID-19 Implications

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Organ Transplant Market By Type (Living-donor transplant, Dead donor transplant), By Sex (Male, Female), By Product (Immuno-suppressant Drugs, Organ preservation solution, Organ Care System), By Organ, By Types of Transplant, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Organ Transplant Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for organ transplant is driven by the growing old-age segment cross the world along with increasing cases of organ failures. Additionally, alcohol consumption has increased over the years, which usually damages the liver; thereby, positively impacting the organ transplant market. However, the market might be restrained due to the high cost of the organs that needs to be transplanted as they are really expensive, and the cost varies from country to country.



The Global Organ Transplant Market is segmented on the basis of type, sex, product, organ, types of transplant and region. The organ segment is further divided into lung, heart, liver, pancreas, intestine, kidney and others. Among these, kidney transplant is anticipated to account for the largest share in the market until 2025 as it has been proven to be the most successful transplant in the world. Also, increasing prevalence of renal diseases, globally is driving the growth of the segment.



Regionally, North America occupied the lion's share in the Global Organ Transplant Market in 2019 by virtue of the increasing cases of organ failures and the ability of the region's economy to provide enough funds to carry out organ transplantations. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions as developing economies like India and China are still getting accustomed to organ transplants.



Leading players in the Global Organ Transplant Market include Novartis, Pfizer, Transmedics, Organ Recovery Systems, Sanofi, Transonic Systems Inc., XVIVO Perfusion, Transplant Biomedicals, Pharmaceuticals A/S, Organ Assist B.V, Essential Pharmaceuticals LLC., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, 21st Century Medicine, Preservation solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Sandor, Glaxosmith Kline, AstraZeneca, Amgen, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Organ Transplant Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Organ Transplant Market based on type, sex, product, organ, types of transplant, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Organ Transplant Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Organ Transplant Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Organ Transplant Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Organ Transplant Market.

