Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market to record USD 892.48 Mn growth -- Driven by growing awareness about hygiene and related products

The vendors use several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market, such as increasing investment in R&D, customer engagement through digital and social media platforms, product line innovations, and product portfolio extension. The global organic and natural feminine care market is expected to witness intense competition among vendors during the forecast period due to the high presence of multiple international and regional vendors that offer a wide array of products.

The report identifies First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Natratouch, Nutraceutical Corp., Organic Initiative Ltd., The Honey Pot Co. LLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., TOM Organic, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, Unicharm Corp., Unilever Group, Veeda, Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., ALYK Inc, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co, Aisle, and Ontex BV as major market participants.

Although the growing awareness about hygiene and related will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global organic and natural feminine care market is segmented as below:

Product

Menstrual Pads



Tampons



Pantyliners

The market will observe significant growth in the menstrual pads segment during the forecast period. The segment will be driven by an increase in disposable income in emerging countries. In addition, the increasing affordability and rising awareness of menstrual pads will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Europe will emerge as the major growth region, occupying 30% of the global market share. Factors such as a rise in the spending capacity of the population and an increase in the average disposable income of people are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic and natural feminine care market report covers the following areas:

Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the organic and natural feminine care market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the organic and natural feminine care market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic and natural feminine care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic and natural feminine care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic and natural feminine care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic and natural feminine care market vendors

Related Reports:

Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 892.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Natratouch, Nutraceutical Corp., Organic Initiative Ltd., The Honey Pot Co. LLC, The Procter and Gamble Co., TOM Organic, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, Unicharm Corp., Unilever Group, Veeda, Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., ALYK Inc, Corman SpA, COTTON HIGH TECH SL, Edgewell Personal Care Co, Aisle, and Ontex BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Menstrual pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Menstrual pads - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tampons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tampons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tampons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tampons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tampons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pantyliners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pantyliners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 COTTON HIGH TECH SL

Exhibit 97: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Overview



Exhibit 98: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: COTTON HIGH TECH SL - Key offerings

10.4 Edgewell Personal Care Co

Exhibit 100: Edgewell Personal Care Co - Overview



Exhibit 101: Edgewell Personal Care Co - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Edgewell Personal Care Co - Key news



Exhibit 103: Edgewell Personal Care Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Edgewell Personal Care Co - Segment focus

10.5 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 105: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: First Quality Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 108: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Ontex BV

Exhibit 113: Ontex BV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ontex BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Ontex BV - Key news



Exhibit 116: Ontex BV - Key offerings

10.8 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 117: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 120: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA

Exhibit 122: Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA - Key offerings

10.10 Unicharm Corp.

Exhibit 125: Unicharm Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Unicharm Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Unicharm Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Unicharm Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Unilever Group

Exhibit 129: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 130: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Unilever Group - Key news



Exhibit 132: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Unilever Group - Segment focus

10.12 Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 135: Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 136: Wet and Dry Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

care: Includes body scrubs and exfoliators, body treatment products (such as cellulite creams, stretch mark creams, and body firming lotions), sunscreens, massage oils, and moisturizers o

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio