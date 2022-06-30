Organic Chicken Market: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share | Fresh & Frozen Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Organic Chicken Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the organic chicken market by Type (Fresh and frozen and Processed) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment:

The organic chicken market share growth in the fresh and frozen segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. The fresh and frozen segment includes primal and sub-primal cuts of organic chicken as well as organic meat. These products are sold in a fresh, refrigerated, and frozen state.

Frozen foods are more conducive to long-term storage, and, hence, consumers have more propensity toward frozen meat. The primary factor that drives the growth of the fresh and frozen segment is population growth, which will increase the overall consumption of animal products, including organic chicken. Such key factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Organic Chicken Market: Drivers

The wide product range along with the easy availability of organic chicken is one of the key drivers supporting the organic chicken market growth.

is one of the key drivers supporting the organic chicken market growth. The growth of the global retail sector supplements the demand for organic chicken. Retail brands such as Aldi are planning for expansion and focusing on online and offline selling of the products, including organic chicken. Online availability of products, including organic chicken, will drive the consumer chicken market as consumers will be able to order chicken online according to their convenience.

In addition, with the increasing purchasing power in emerging economies, the number of retail vendors is expected to expand in emerging economies. Even high demand for organic chicken has increased its availability in a number of grocery stores. Therefore, the growth of the retail sector in various countries acts as a catalyst for the growth of the global organic chicken market.

Organic Chicken Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.25 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgroTrak, Ayrshire Farm, Azure Standard, Bell and Evans, Daulat Farms Group, Farmer Focus, Foster Farms, Full Moon Farm, Greener Pastures Chicken, Hershberger Heritage Farm, Inglewood Organic, JBS SA, Many Hands Organic Farm, Nicks Organic Farm, Perdue Farms Inc., Plukon Food Group BV, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Wrong Direction Farm, and Zorabian Chicks Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

