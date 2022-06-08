Organic Chocolate Market Report Identifies the product launches as a Major Driver | 39% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as

Type - Organic dark chocolate, organic milk chocolate, and organic white chocolate

Geography - Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Key Market Dynamics

Product introductions is one of the most important drivers fueling the worldwide organic chocolate industry's growth. Vendors can boost their revenue and market share by launching new items. The availability of organic chocolates in new flavors around the world, as well as consumers' willingness to sample them, are credited with the increase in demand. As a result, the ongoing introduction of new organic chocolate types will inspire more end-users to purchase.

Organic Chocolate Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Type:

The organic dark chocolate segment will gain a considerable proportion of the organic chocolate market. The organic dark chocolate segment will affect the growth of the global organic chocolate market in the forecast years, thanks to the expansion of product lines by various vendors and an increase in consumption of organic dark chocolates for health reasons.

Segmentation by Geography:

Europe will account for 39 percent of market growth. In Europe , Germany and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for organic chocolate. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa .

Europe will account for 39 percent of market growth. In Europe, Germany and the United Kingdom are the most important markets for organic chocolate. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa. Organic chocolate market growth in Europe will be aided by consumer shifts toward organic food options due to health benefits and vendor geographic expansions throughout the projected period.

Organic Chocolate Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

Alter Eco Americas Inc.

Barry Callebaut AG

Chocolat Bernrain AG

Compartes Chocolatier

Difiori LLC

Divine Chocolate Ltd.

Endangered Species Chocolate LLC

Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd.

Giddy Yoyo Inc.

HOFER KG

Mason and Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Montezumas Direct Ltd.

Newmans Own Inc.

Nibmor Inc.

Organic Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.71% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 137.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alter Eco Americas Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Compartes Chocolatier, Difiori LLC, Divine Chocolate Ltd., Endangered Species Chocolate LLC, Fortissimo Chocolates Ltd., Giddy Yoyo Inc., HOFER KG, Mason and Co., Mondelez International Inc., Montezumas Direct Ltd., Newmans Own Inc., Nibmor Inc., Rococo Chocolates London Ltd., Stern Wywiol Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG, Taza Chocolate, The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd., and The Hershey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Organic dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Organic dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Organic dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic dark chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic dark chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic milk chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic milk chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Organic white chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Organic white chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Organic white chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Organic white chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Organic white chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Barry Callebaut AG

Exhibit 93: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Barry Callebaut AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus

10.4 Divine Chocolate Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Divine Chocolate Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Divine Chocolate Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Divine Chocolate Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Endangered Species Chocolate LLC

Exhibit 101: Endangered Species Chocolate LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Endangered Species Chocolate LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Endangered Species Chocolate LLC - Key offerings

10.6 HOFER KG

Exhibit 104: HOFER KG - Overview



Exhibit 105: HOFER KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: HOFER KG - Key offerings

10.7 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 107: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Montezumas Direct Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Montezumas Direct Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Montezumas Direct Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Montezumas Direct Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nibmor Inc.

Exhibit 115: Nibmor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Nibmor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Nibmor Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Taza Chocolate

Exhibit 118: Taza Chocolate - Overview



Exhibit 119: Taza Chocolate - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Taza Chocolate - Key offerings

10.11 The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: The Grenada Chocolate Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 124: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

