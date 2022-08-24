Organic Fertilizers Market Size to Grow by USD 12.04 billion with 35% of the growth from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Fertilizers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.16%. Technavio categorizes the global organic fertilizers market as a part of the global agricultural products. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic fertilizers market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The report on the organic fertilizers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations and policies for inorganic fertilizers. The global phosphate fertilizers market operates under a strict regulatory environment. Vendors are required to abide by certain laws and regulations, which are the governance codes for the phosphate fertilizer industry. The global fertilizer market needs to comply with numerous regulatory laws and guidelines, which are expected to influence market growth negatively. This will boost the demand for organic fertilizers during the forecast period. In addition, easy recyclability is one of the major drivers influencing the organic fertilizers market growth. Organic fertilizers are preferred over chemical fertilizers, as they get easily decomposed in the soil. Organic fertilizers are environment-friendly and sustainable in nature and are harmless to the soil, though they are used extensively over a long period.

However, the increasing dependence on inorganic techniques of cultivation will be a major challenge for the organic fertilizers market growth during the forecast period. With the rising population and shrinking farmland, farmers worldwide still depend on synthetic fertilizers to increase crop yield. The increasing dependence on inorganic techniques of cultivation will be a major challenge for the organic fertilizers market growth during the forecast period. With the rising population and shrinking farmland, farmers worldwide still depend on synthetic fertilizers to increase crop yield. Thus, the increased use of synthetic fertilizers and inorganic techniques of cultivation will hinder the growth of the organic fertilizers market during the forecast period.

This report extensively covers organic fertilizers market segmentation by application (fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The organic fertilizers market share growth In the fruits and vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high consumption of fruits and vegetables by consumers and increased demand for safe cultivation methods increase the demand for organic fertilizers and farming practices across the globe. Consumer acceptance and adoption of organic fertilizers have gradually increased over the years, owing to better yield, productivity, and superior quality products. Organic fertilizers contain more nutrient quantity than other fertilizers, which synchronizes with the growth conditions of the crop. Hence, the consumption of organic fertilizers is high for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables.

Regional Opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for organic fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing financial support for farmers will facilitate the organic fertilizers market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The organic fertilizers market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Organic Fertilizers Market Sizing

Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast

Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

Coromandel International Ltd.

Fertoz Ltd.

FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd.

KRIBCHO

Midwestern BioAg Inc.

Multiplex Group of Companies

Qld Organics

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp. Ltd.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Organic Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.84 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries Germany, China, US, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Fertoz Ltd., FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd., KRIBCHO, Midwestern BioAg Inc., Multiplex Group of Companies, Qld Organics, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corp. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

