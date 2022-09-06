Organic Fresh Food Market Records a CAGR of 15.29% with 35% of the Contribution from Europe - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing retailer focus on organic food sales. The retailers are forging partnerships with farmers and are helping them to raise funds to buy land and equipment to improve the overall quality and supply of organic fresh foods. Many retailers are focusing on supplying and selling organic food with the growing demand for organic food from end-users due to rising health consciousness. Many retailers across the globe have been witnessing an increase in the sales of organic fresh food due to the rising demand for healthy foods from end-users. This will drive market growth in the forecast period.

However, One of the key challenges to the global organic fresh food market growth is the high price of organic fresh foods. Organic fresh food items are costlier than regular foods due to various reasons, such as the duration involved in cultivation, land acquisition, and others. The certification of fresh food products as organic also involves additional expenses, which, in turn, increases the overall operating expenses of the producers of organic foods. The use of cultivation practices that do not involve pesticides and chemical fertilizers can lead to a reduction in the overall yield and increase the risks associated with pest attacks. Therefore, organic fresh food is much costlier than regular, non-organic food.

This report extensively covers organic fresh food market segmentation by product (fruits and vegetables and meat) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Regional Opportunities : 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for organic fresh food in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of new product launches and increasing investments will facilitate the organic fresh food market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

: 35% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. UK and are the key markets for organic fresh food in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of new product launches and increasing investments will facilitate the organic fresh food market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The organic fresh food market share growth by the fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fruits and vegetables were the largest segments of the global organic fresh food market in 2021. Organic fresh fruits and vegetables have more benefits than regular, non-organic fruits and vegetables. For example, the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables increases the antioxidant intake by 20%-40% more than regular fruits and vegetables. Similarly, organic fruits and vegetables have more vitamins than regular ones. The sales of organic fresh fruits and vegetables are increasing in countries such as China , Canada , Australia , and India among the other developed countries.

The organic fresh food market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Organic Fresh Food Market Sizing

Organic Fresh Food Market Forecast

Organic Fresh Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The organic fresh food market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This statistical study of the organic fresh food market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The organic fresh food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bolthouse Farms Inc.

Clif Bar and Co.

and Co. Dole Food Co. Inc.

Earthbound Farm

Eden Foods Inc.

Eversfield Organic

General Mills Inc .

. Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

Kroger Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

Newmans Own Inc.

Organic Valley

Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

United Natural Foods Inc.

Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Organic Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 88.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolthouse Farms Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Dole Food Co. Inc., Earthbound Farm, Eden Foods Inc., Eversfield Organic, General Mills Inc., Green Organic Vegetables Inc., Kroger Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Newmans Own Inc., Organic Valley, Riverford Organic Farmers Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, United Natural Foods Inc., and Whole Foods Market Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Meat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bolthouse Farms Inc.

Exhibit 89: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Earthbound Farm

Exhibit 92: Earthbound Farm - Overview



Exhibit 93: Earthbound Farm - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Earthbound Farm - Key offerings

10.5 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 95: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Eversfield Organic

Exhibit 98: Eversfield Organic - Overview



Exhibit 99: Eversfield Organic - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Eversfield Organic - Key offerings

10.7 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 101: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 102: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 104: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

10.8 Green Organic Vegetables Inc.

Exhibit 106: Green Organic Vegetables Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Green Organic Vegetables Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Green Organic Vegetables Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 109: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Lundberg Family Farms

Exhibit 113: Lundberg Family Farms - Overview



Exhibit 114: Lundberg Family Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Lundberg Family Farms - Key offerings

10.11 Organic Valley

Exhibit 116: Organic Valley - Overview



Exhibit 117: Organic Valley - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Organic Valley - Key offerings

10.12 United Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 119: United Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: United Natural Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: United Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: United Natural Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

