Organic Furniture Market to Record a CAGR of 6.27% by 2025 | Eco Blanza and Greenington Bamboo Furniture among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls and unstable prices of raw materials will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Eco Blanza, Greenington Bamboo Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Moso International B.V., Savvy Rest Inc., Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd., T.Y. Fine Furniture, The Futon Shop, and Vermont Woods Studios.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. According to our analysis, 53% of the growth of the market will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the organic furniture market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants will drive the organic furniture market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Home Decor Market: The home decor market has been segmented by product (furniture, floor coverings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The home decor market has been segmented by product (furniture, floor coverings, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Luxury Furniture Market: The luxury furniture market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Organic Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Eco Blanza, Greenington Bamboo Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Moso International B.V., Savvy Rest Inc., Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd., T.Y. Fine Furniture, The Futon Shop, and Vermont Woods Studios Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio