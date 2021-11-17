Organic Furniture Market to Record a CAGR of 6.27% by 2025 | Eco Blanza and Greenington Bamboo Furniture among Key Vendors | Technavio

Nov 17, 2021, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Furniture Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The organic furniture market value is anticipated to grow by USD 11.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.27%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls and unstable prices of raw materials will restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Eco Blanza, Greenington Bamboo Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Moso International B.V., Savvy Rest Inc., Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd., T.Y. Fine Furniture, The Futon Shop, and Vermont Woods Studios.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. According to our analysis, 53% of the growth of the market will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the organic furniture market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased health risks caused by traditional furniture that releases harmful pollutants will drive the organic furniture market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Organic Furniture Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.57
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Eco Blanza, Greenington Bamboo Furniture, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Moso International B.V., Savvy Rest Inc., Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co. Ltd., T.Y. Fine Furniture, The Futon Shop, and Vermont Woods Studios
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
