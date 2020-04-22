Organic Mattress Maker Avocado Green Mattress Named First Winner Of 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award

"We're so honored to celebrate Avocado Green Mattress as our 2020 Pinnacle Award Winner!" says 1% for the Planet CEO Kate Williams. "The award recognizes a member who goes above and beyond, inspiring everyone — from consumers to suppliers — to be 1% better. Avocado Green Mattress fully embodies this spirit and practice — not only do they support a number of incredible nonprofits through their giving, but they have also offset their entire carbon impact by becoming Climate Neutral Certified® in 2019."

Avocado has been a member of 1% for the Planet since 2017, owing to its belief in social and environmental responsibility.

"We don't think about Avocado as a mattress company. We consider ourselves an environmental platform that just happens to make great organic mattresses and bedding products," according to Jay Decker, Avocado Co-Founder and CXO.

That commitment is as important now as ever, as the world faces an unprecedented challenge from COVID-19. As part of their giving program, Avocado is currently supporting EcoHealth Alliance, whose mission is to prevent the migration of deadly disease spilling over from animals into humans to stop pandemics and promote conservation. The group works with local partners in the U.S. and around the world to strengthen disease prevention and detection systems in hotspot regions where the threat of new outbreaks is highest and resources lowest.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. Their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

