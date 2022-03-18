Organic Packaged Food Market size to accelerate at 8.99% CAGR | Rising number of new product launches to drive growth | Technavio

The report segments the organic packaged food market by product (DB and C, MSF and V, SDC and S, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. In addition, consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic packaged foods is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic packaged food market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on successful product launches to increase revenue flow as well as their market shares. For instance, In June 2021, Nestle SA partnered with Focus Brands to introduce the Carnation Breakfast Essentials Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavoured Nutritional Drink. Such successful product launches by vendors is increasing the availability and sales of organic packaged foods, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Organic Packaged Food Companies:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Arla Foods amba

Aurora Organic Dairy

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Bolthouse Farms Inc.

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Danone SA

Happy Milk

iD Fresh Food ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Lidl US LLC

LT Foods Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Organic Valley

Perdue Farms Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Marico Ltd.

Organic Packaged Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Dairy, bakery, and confectionaries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sauces, dressings, condiments, and spreads - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The dairy, bakery, and confectionaries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing demand from consumers for organic bakery products is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Organic Packaged Food Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America holds the largest share of the market, occupying 37% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising number of new product launches, the entry of new vendors, and product innovations are driving the growth of the organic packaged food market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for organic packaged food products in North America.

Organic Packaged Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Arla Foods amba, Aurora Organic Dairy, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bolthouse Farms Inc., China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Danone SA, Happy Milk, iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd., Lidl US LLC, LT Foods Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Organic Valley, Perdue Farms Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, and Marico Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 DB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on DB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on DB and C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on DB and C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on DB and C - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 MSF and V - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on MSF and V - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on MSF and V - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on MSF and V - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on MSF and V - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 SDC and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on SDC and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on SDC and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on SDC and S - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on SDC and S - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arla Foods amba

Exhibit 97: Arla Foods amba - Overview



Exhibit 98: Arla Foods amba - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Arla Foods amba - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Arla Foods amba - Segment focus

10.4 Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Exhibit 101: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Overview



Exhibit 102: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa - Segment focus

10.5 Bolthouse Farms Inc.

Exhibit 105: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Bolthouse Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 112: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.8 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Exhibit 116: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Organic Valley

Exhibit 126: Organic Valley - Overview



Exhibit 127: Organic Valley - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Organic Valley - Key offerings

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 129: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 134: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

