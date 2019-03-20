Organic Payment Gateways Announces a "CBD Shutdowns: What To Do Next" Support Program After Dominant CBD Processor, Elavon, Gives US CBD Merchants 45 days to Find Other Solutions

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to the news that Elavon, formerly the dominant merchant account provider for legal, US-based CBD products is abruptly pulling out of the market, OrganicPaymentGateways.com has just announced that they will be providing a free placement service for any legal, displaced CBD website owner based in the US, or Canada.

On their CBD and supplement focused site, Organic Payment Gateways details the necessary steps a CBD website owner must consider now that they have to make fast decisions.

Even in late 2018, few American or Canadian payment gateway processing solutions were willing to give CBD website owners an account. Elavon filled this void, but now, according to dozens, if not hundreds of online reports, they have notified all their merchants that they have 45 days to find new processing. According to reports, Elavon has placed all CBD and hemp products on their prohibited products list. Additionally, all applications still in the underwriting process are now canceled.

Online message boards and social media accounts are buzzing with desperate website owners exclaiming "Help! Elavon Shut Me Down." Some site owners paint a dire picture, whereby they have 10's of thousands of dollars in marketing and inventory pre-spent, but no way to accept payments. According to Organic Payment Gateways, they have implemented a pre-screen and new account intake program that will allow them to recommend a credit card processing solution that best fits each legal CBD seller's businesses.

Even in this new, stressful environment the Organic Payment Gateways site still states, "payment options for CBD and hemp products sites still exist, you simply need to know the right players in the industry."

CBD site owners who utilize Organic Payment Gateways' "CBD Shutdowns: What To Do Next" placement program will need to answer some basic questions, such as exactly what products they will be selling, how long they were processing, and what their refund and quality assurance policies are. Additionally, website owners will need to document their prior processing volume as that impacts which processor is the best fit.

According to Organic Payment Gateways, there are a handful of CBD processors that can be a good fit, but it depends on many factors such as time in business, product line, and sales volume. Organic Payment Gateways will gather all preliminary information and then act as a consultant, assisting with the application process and website integration.

The Organic Payment Gateway website explains that their service is provided without a direct cost to CBD site owners, potentially a significant benefit for those who are concerned with cash flow due to the Elavon shake-up. According to Organic Payment Gateways, they are compensated by the processors in exchange for screening and introducing qualified CBD site owners.

To learn more about Organic Payment Gateways' "CBD Shutdowns: What To Do Next" program visit their site at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd-payment-gateways/.

