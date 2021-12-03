Organic Pigments Market to Grow by 4.18% CAGR | 47% of Growth To Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Organic Pigments Market 2020-2025: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Growing industrialization in developing regions has spurred the entry and growth of domestic vendors that often provide strong competition to global vendors because of better customer relationships. Many vendors also provide customized services that enable consumers to choose the exact hue they are looking for. Successful and long-term incumbency can be achieved with optimized production that generates economies of scale through penetration into multi-regional markets.

BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Sun Chemical Corp., Ferro Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., DIC Corp., Heubach GmbH, and LANXESS AG are among some of the major market participants. Many companies are offering innovative products to retain their market positions for longer tenures. For instance, BASF SE offers organic pigments which has color-based coating. Similarly, Clariant International Ltd. offers superior quality organic pigments, pigment preparations and dyes used in the automotive industry.

Organic Pigments Market 2020-2025: Drivers and Challenges

Population growth and demand for urbanized areas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. The migration of individuals from rural to urban areas has led to an improved standard of living and people embracing urban lifestyles. This has further resulted in the development from automotive, construction, and general industrial segments. All these segments are increasingly depending on organic pigments sector for imparting aesthetic appeals. Furthermore, the demand for novel pigments to impose entailing color development for catering to individual tastes has also increased in recent years. For instance, water-based coating systems are being increasingly adopted in the automotive OEM, refinish, rim coatings, accessories, and interiors markets with numerous color-intensive design possibilities. This, in turn, is further expected to drive the organic pigments market growth during the forecast period. In addition, surging regulations on VOC emissions driving the organic pigments market and increasing demand from the coatings sector will further accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of organic pigments might hamper the market growth. Increased acceptance of these products has resulted in competitive pricing with inorganic pigments, which dominate the market, and hybrid pigments, which are slowly penetrating into the pigments market. In addition, the increase in raw material prices is expected to be a hindrance to the global organic pigments market. Added to this, high prices of raw materials are increasing concern for vendors of organic pigments. Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil over the years has had a significant negative impact on the operating costs of the vendors and their profit margins. Furthermore, factors such as volatile raw material prices to negatively impact organic pigments and cumbersome dispersion process will eventually limit the market growth in the long run.

Organic Pigments Market 2020-2025: Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is segmented into

Printing Inks



Paints And Coatings



Plastics



Others

Printing Inks application held the organic pigments market share in 2020. The segment will further dominate the market during the forecast period due to their increased preference of organic pigments over inorganic pigments as they are able to impart brilliance and have high tinctorial strength. Changes in consumer preferences, coupled with the growing importance of packaging in branding and advertising, have increased the use of organic pigments in the packaging sector, therefore, driving the growth of organic pigments in printing inks.

By Type, the market is classified into

Azo



Phthalocyanine



Others

Azo pigments led over 52% of the organic pigments market share in 2020. The segment is likely to retain its position as the largest revenue-generating type segment during the forecast period. These pigments are colorless earth and clay materials, which, when treated using azo compounds, impart colors. The pigment carrier is an important aspect that affects the light fastness of azo pigments.

In terms of Geography, the market is segmented by

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the organic pigments market in 2020. The region is expected to record the fastest market growth in the upcoming years. The increase in focus on development, rapid industrialization, and the flourishing automotive industry, especially in China and India, are anticipated to drive the demand for paints and coatings. This, in turn, translates to the high demand for organic pigments in the region. End-user industries such as automotive and construction will drive the growth of the organic pigments market in APAC during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and Japan contribute a major market share in the global automotive industry. In addition, stringent government norms to reduce products with high petrochemical or VOC content is a growth driver for the organic pigments market.

Organic Pigments Market 2020-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The organic pigments market report covers the following areas:

Organic Pigments Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic pigments market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic pigments market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic pigments market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic pigments market, vendors

Organic Pigments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Sun Chemical Corp., Ferro Corp., Sensient Technologies Corp., Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., DIC Corp., , Heubach GmbH, and LANXESS AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

