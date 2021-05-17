Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021: Companies are Enhancing Technologies to Address the Rising Demand of Safe and Improved Poultry Services

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic poultry market.



Major players in the organic poultry market are Tyson foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock's Organics, Riverford Organic Farms, Cargill meat solutions, SUN DAILY and Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science.



The global organic poultry market is expected to grow from $7.26 billion in 2020 to $7.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic food including organic poultry has seen a significant increase and is driving the organic poultry market in a positive direction. Organic poultry is rich in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and offer high nutritional value. Thus, more awareness of the health benefits of organic food including organic poultry among the consumers increases the demand for organic poultry.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total sales of organic boiler in the USA was more than $749 million followed by $83 million sales of organic turkey. Also, more than 19.5 million organic broilers and 15.7 million organic layers were raised in USA. With an increase in consumer awareness in organic food, there is a developing potential that would drive the growth of organic poultry market.



To meet the ever-increasing need for improved and more efficient organic poultry services, companies operating in organic poultry market are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on enhancing technologies to address the rising demand of safe and improved poultry services.

For instance, in 2019, Transport Genie Ltd., a Canadian company involved in transportation of animals partnered with Prodavi SA, an integrated poultry company based in Switzerland, to conduct field trials using Transport Genie smart sensors on poultry transport trucks.

Transport Genie smart sensors monitors micro-climate conditions of live poultry during the transport of livestock from farm to their destination with real-time alerts and uses blockchain technologies to keep an electronic record of activities throughout the transportation value chain. The transport genie sensors ensure the safety of poultry during the transit across Canada, improving the productivity in the organic poultry market.



High cost to the consumer is one of the reasons for organic poultry's differential demand. The high cost to the customers is attributed by factors such as lack of organic feed, land availability, and high maintenance costs. Further, disease outbreaks in poultry birds resulting in producers to loose birds creates a differential supply and demand in organic poultry market, resulting in increased cost to customers.

As reported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), owing to seasonal demands and disease outbreaks between 2004-2010, organic eggs accounted for the largest price fluctuations. With fluctuations in prices, the average consumer's spending was increased by an average of 59.4% for organic poultry. Hence the high cost due to price instability is restraining the market potential for organic poultry.



Tyson Foods Inc., a USA based poultry producer, acquired Tecumseh Poultry LLC for $382 million. Through this acquisition, Tyson foods aimed on strengthening its organic chicken product line by including organic chicken sausages and organic fresh chicken, which is expected to favor sales and growth prospects for Tyson. The Smart Chicken brand of Tecumseh Poultry LLC is renowned in organic poultry market, and the acquisition makes a strategic fit for Tyson Foods. Tecumseh Poultry LLC is a U.S.A based organic chicken farming company.



