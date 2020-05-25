Organic Pulp and Purees Market | Size Worth $3.5 Billion by 2026 | CAGR of 6.5%: Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The production of organic groceries has been on the rise over the recent years as the consumer demand for organic food has risen dramatically on the backdrop of a series of high-profile scares about food safety. The processes used in production of organic pulp and purees prohibit the use of chemicals such as herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, and hormones, among others. Instead, organic production purely involves the combination of best environment practices, a high level of biodiversity and the application of high animal welfare standards. "Organic Pulp and Purees Market (By Type – Fruits, and Vegetables; By Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Specialty Stores, and Online Stores) Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2026, published by Infinium Global Research", the reported study estimated the market for organic pulp and purees to be USD 2248 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach up to USD 3,500 million in 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.5%, over the forecast period (2020-2026).

Manufacturers Adopting Product Launch Strategies

In May 2019, Fruttagel introduced two important novelties, namely, the new Almaverde Bio organic tomato pulp and sauce in 390g Tetra Recart®format. This new Almaverde Bio offers a product in which values of nature and organic are already highlighted in the choice of packaging. Furthermore, in March 2017, Sprout Foods had launched Sprout® Power Pak™, which was the first organic toddler puree in clear pouch packaging. Sprout® Power Pak™ purees are made from 100% plant-based nutrients and contain no chemical fortification. Sprout's proprietary Super blend (coconut milk, navy beans, chia, and dates) gives necessary nutrients for toddlers, including 3 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, a full serving of fruit, and omega 3 from chia.

The above figure shows the preference of respondents by the type of organic pulp and purees in the survey conducted for the consumers of organic pulp and purees. After analyzing it, we came into results that fruits are the most preferred type of organic pulp and purees than vegetables. The preference for organic vegetable pulp and purees was found to be moderate among the consumers. Nonetheless, a large number of people prefer organic pulp and purees of both fruits and vegetables. However, there are very few people who do not prefer to use pulp and purees of vegetables.

According to responses collected from consumers across the globe, we conclude that female population consumes more organic pulp and purees than males. The majority of consumers belong to urban areas and were found to be IT/doctor and homemaker by profession. Consumers prefer organic fruits pulp and purees than organic vegetables pulp and purees. Among the fruits, they preferred tomatoes pulp and purees than other fruits. Among the vegetables, they preferred carrot pulp and purees than other vegetables. Most of the consumer's consume the organic pulp and purees and most of them have been regularly consuming from the last three years. Furthermore, safety and healthy aspects as well as good nutrition value are the highly preferred factors by consumers. Moreover, consumers also prefer to buy organic pulp and purees from specialty stores.

Fruits and Specialty Stores are a Major Revenue-Generating Segment

The report on the global organic pulp and purees market covers segments such as types and distribution channels. Based on types, the market is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables. Fruits segment dominated the organic pulp and purees market owing to its use as a baby food as the taste, consistency, and nutritional aspects of fruit pulps are suitable as food for infants. The fruit segment is further sub-segmented into tomatoes, pumpkin, mango, apple, and others (berries, avocado, and other tropical fruits) in which organic tomato pulp and purees are the most revenue-generating products. The vegetable segment is further sub-segmented into carrot, sweet potatoes, spinach, and others in which carrots pulp and purees are the most revenue-generating vegetable products. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, and online stores. The specialty stores segment holds a large market share of the organic pulp and purees market due to the depth of their product range, expertise of the staff and the customer experience that they deliver and high consumer loyalty. They are also less price-sensitive than other parts of the retail market.

The North America Region is the Most Lucrative Region for the Organic Pulp and Purees

Geographically, the global organic pulp and purees market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global organic pulp and purees market as it held nearly 35% of the global market share in 2019. The high demand from end-use industries and developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S. are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic pulp and purees market in North America. Furthermore, novel European Union rules on organic production gives assurance about food quality, environmental protection, and animal welfare along the whole supply chain. More and more EU consumers are buying products that are produced with natural substances and processes. European countries such as the U.K., France, Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden are well known for consuming a large amount of organic food products. Organic food is no longer a niche market, even though it still only accounts for a minor proportion of the total agricultural production in the European Union.

