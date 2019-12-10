Organic Rankine Cycle Market Size Worth $954.1 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 9.71%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic rankine cycle market size is expected to reach USD 954.1 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.71% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in climate change issues have resulted government to switch to greener and cleaner technologies for power generation. Further, increase in awareness on energy efficiency in industrial sector is expected to drive the organic rankine cycle (ORC) further.

Supporting policies and financial measures are being implemented around the world which has resulted to enhance the pace of deployment of renewable energy in the past decade. This factor is driving the ORC market as it is being utilized for applications for renewable power generation technologies such as geothermal, biomass, and concentrated solar power.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2018 owing to installation of large scale ORC based geothermal project in Asia Pacific countries including Indonesia and New Zealand.

held the largest share in 2018 owing to installation of large scale ORC based geothermal project in countries including and New Zealand. Geothermal application segment in organic rankine cycle market emerged to be the largest segment in 2018 owing to large megawatt capacity geothermal projects as compared to application in other segments such as biomass and waste heat recovery.

North America is expected to witness highest growth rate of 15.5% in the forecast period owing to presence of large-scale geothermal power projects under pipeline in the U.S.

is expected to witness highest growth rate of 15.5% in the forecast period owing to presence of large-scale geothermal power projects under pipeline in the U.S. Biomass application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 27.9% owing to presence of large potential for biomass projects globally coupled with rise in adoption of organic rankine cycle based biomass projects in the forecast period.

Waste heat recovery application segment in ORC market accounted for the second largest segment in 2018 owing to rise in focus of energy efficiency around the world which has resulted the industrial sector to identify suitable and potential ways to utilize available energy more efficiently.

Some of the significant industry participants include Ormat, Turboden S.p.A., ExergyS.p.A., TAS, General Electric, Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd., Atlas Copco and others.

Read 75 page research report with ToC on "Organic Rankine Cycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Geothermal, Biomass, Waste Heat Recovery), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-rankine-cycle-market

Organic rankine cycle technology utilizes organic fluid as a heat transfer medium which has a lower boiling point and it also provides more vapor pressure in comparison to water. Due to which organic rankine cycle technology can generate a similar amount of power from the heat source at comparatively less temperature as compared to water. Moreover, operation at lower temperatures further aids to enhance the lifetime of equipment used in ORC technology.

Major governments are running awareness and support programs in the form of financial incentives to boost the adoption of energy efficient practices. This has resulted industrial sector to identify potential ways to enhance energy efficiency in the existing and future scenario. Thus, industrial sector has started to re-utilize waste heat to enhance energy efficiency which has aided to boost the utilization of ORC technology.

However, ORC technology faces stiff competition from available substitute technology such as steam rankine cycle which can be applicable for wider range of temperatures. Further capital cost for implementation of ORC technology is higher as it requires additional equipment and auxiliary power is required for its operation. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of ORC technology in the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic rankine cycle market based on application and region:

Organic Rankine Cycle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Geothermal



Waste Heat Recovery



Biomass

Organic Rankine Cycle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





Turkey





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





Thailand



Central and South America



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Power Generation & Storage Industry, by Grand View Research:

Energy Storage Technology Market – Conversion of energy from conventional sources to a certain form which can be stored and then converted back to the original state.

Conversion of energy from conventional sources to a certain form which can be stored and then converted back to the original state. Nuclear Turbine Generator Market – Global nuclear turbine generator market is expected to advance exponentially on account of rapid industrialization and increasing demand for energy to meet consumer and industrial needs.

Global nuclear turbine generator market is expected to advance exponentially on account of rapid industrialization and increasing demand for energy to meet consumer and industrial needs. Hydroelectric Power Generation Market – Global hydroelectric power generation market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years on account of increasing demand for renewable energy and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.