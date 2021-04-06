Organic Remedies' Cuts The Ribbon On Company's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in southcentral Pennsylvania, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its first Missouri dispensary at 350 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau. Organic Remedies President Eric Hauser, RPh., along with state and local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Tues., April 6 at 10:00 a.m., one of several special activities planned before the dispensary officially opens for business to patients.

"We are proud to bring our unique brand of patient-focused healthcare to the city of Cape Girardeau," said Eric Hauser, RPh., President, Organic Remedies. "Since 2018, we have been strongly focused on improving the health and wellness of patients through medical marijuana therapies, and we look forward to supporting Missouri patients who are struggling with serious health conditions. We are also committed to becoming a vital member of the thriving Cape Girardeau community by offering new employment opportunities, supporting local veterans' organizations, participating in community outreach events, and giving back to our communities through charitable contributions."

The ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off several special events planned at the Cape Girardeau dispensary, including:

Morning of Wed., April 7 , Organic Remedies plans to host an Open House for the area's first responders, law enforcement and emergency officials with tours of the dispensary and information about the medicinal benefits of medical marijuana.

Afternoon of Wed., April 7, the new dispensary will be open to the area's healthcare providers to tour the facility and learn more about medical marijuana products and the therapeutic benefits for patients.

, the new dispensary will be open to the area's healthcare providers to tour the facility and learn more about medical marijuana products and the therapeutic benefits for patients. Thurs., April 8 , the company is planning to host a "Meet the Cultivators/Manufacturers" community event, where the public can learn first-hand about the medical marijuana industry from many of Missouri's own marijuana cultivators and manufacturers.

The Cape Girardeau dispensary is expected to officially open for business mid-April. New patients can visit the company's website at www.organicremediesmo.com to learn more about the services provided or schedule a free pharmacist consultation via phone. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Missouri Medical Marijuana card and their designated guests may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies

Organic Remedies is a life science organization committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to patients in Pennsylvania and Missouri. Organic Remedies delivers a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesMO.com.

