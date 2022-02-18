Organic Sanitary Pads Market Size to grow by USD 901.71 million | Rising Availability of Healthy Alternatives for Conventional Sanitary Napkins Drives Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Vendor Insights

The organic sanitary napkins market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. For instance, ALYK Inc. offers organic sanitary napkins that provide female hygiene products, which include cotton pads, liners, cups, napkins, and many more, under the brand name of ALYK Inc.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALYK Inc.

Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

Corman USA

LYV Life Inc.

Rael Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

TOTM Ltd.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever PLC

Veeda

Geographical Market Analysis

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for organic sanitary napkins in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The growth of the region is attributed to the significantly high disposable income and proportion of working women. The presence of key vendors in the region that have wide access to retail and online distribution channels increases the market share of the region. The penetration of the Internet is the highest in North America. The region also has a high number of people who purchase consumer products online. Hence, the penetration of organic sanitary napkins through online stores is high in the region.

Furthermore, countries such as China, Germany, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for organic sanitary pad market's growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as China, Germany, UK, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for organic sanitary pad market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline distribution channel segment will hold the largest organic sanitary pads market share in 2021 and will be accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the large volume of sales through retail outlets and the presence of several retailers that offer organic sanitary napkins. The growth in the number of offline outlets including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and drugstores in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the global organic sanitary napkins market. In terms of type, the organic menstrual pads segment will account for the largest organic sanitary napkins market share during the forecast period. The high level of comfort provided by thin menstrual pads has increased their adoption. Furthermore, ease and suitability are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global organic menstrual pads market.

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

Sanitary napkins are essential for women during menstruation as they help them carry on with their day-to-day activities. However, side effects associated with their prolonged use could cause issues related to the health of women. These side effects are due to the raw materials that are used to manufacture conventional sanitary napkins. Hence, women are exploring healthier alternatives to conventional sanitary napkins. Organic sanitary napkins are not associated with causing such conditions. Hence, their adoption is increasing. Organic sanitary napkins do not contain synthetic or chemical components. They are made from natural substances such as cotton and natural fibers such as banana fiber or wood pulp, which, in turn, will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Organic Sanitary Napkins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 901.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALYK Inc., Bodywise (UK) Ltd., Corman USA, LYV Life Inc., Rael Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and Veeda Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Organic menstrual pads - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic pantyliners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALYK Inc.

Bodywise (UK) Ltd.

Corman USA

LYV Life Inc.

Rael Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

TOTM Ltd.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever PLC

Veeda

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

