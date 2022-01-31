Organic Soap Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America|Rising adoption of organic BPC products to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Organic Soap Market: Growing adoption of organic BPC products to drive growth

Amid consistent and strong consumer demand for beauty and personal care products, the BPC industry is noticing growth at a rapid pace and also witnessing transitions such as consumer shift from synthetic products to organic ones. Moreover, organic soaps contain natural and organic ingredients which have few or no known harmful effects as they do not have chemicals and preservatives. Hence, competitors are also increasingly introducing organic soaps to gain higher market shares. In addition, consumers are also becoming more skin health-conscious as well as environmental well-being. Thus, the shift of consumers towards using organic soaps instead of traditional and synthetic soaps is one of the major market drivers for organic soap during the forecast period.

Organic Soap Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the organic soap market by Product (organic bar soap and organic liquid soap) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The organic soap market share growth by the organic bar soap segment will be significant for revenue generation. Bar soaps are the most common forms of soap and are available as solid cakes. These soaps help in cleansing the body and are easy to use and store. The largest market share in the soap industry is held by the bar soaps due to their several advantages. Characteristics such as being economical, ability to deodorize, harmless to the environment as there are no plastic bottles involved, stronger exfoliating capacity, and availability of fragrance-free bar-soaps make these soaps preferable over liquid soaps. Thus, all these factors and additionally the availability of various other aromatic organic bar soaps for different types of consumer needs are anticipated to increase the consumer base of this segment.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the organic soap market size and actionable market insights on each segment which will assist in creating efficient business plans & strategies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Organic Soap Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 260.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Product/Service Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, EO Products, Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Osmia Organics LLC, Pangea Naturals Inc., The Body Shop International Ltd., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

