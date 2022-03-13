Organic Tea Market Expected to Reach Valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn in 2032, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.2%, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic tea market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.2% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032.

Organic Tea Market Size (2022) US$ 1.2 Bn Organic Tea Market Projected Size (2032) US$ 2.6 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 8.2% Top 3 Countries Market Share 35.8%

Organic products are becoming common among consumers due to their changing lifestyles and the growing notion that organic products are healthier than conventional ones. Moreover, the growing trend of consuming naturally derived and pesticide-free products will help organic tea sales soar across the world.

Food safety has become a critical consideration for consumer's thus organic food which are cultivated naturally without the use of chemical fertilizers, such as organic tea leaf, are regarded safer than conventional tea leaf. This is also helping the organic tea market gain traction.

Furthermore, the organic tea industry is predicted to expand as a result of the rising trend of organic and clean label nutritious beverages.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product type, herbal organic tea is anticipated to account for over 50% of the market share over the forecast period.

The North America organic tea market is expected to register growth at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

organic tea market is expected to register growth at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for 3/7 th of the global organic tea consumption through 2032

is expected to account for 3/7 of the global organic tea consumption through 2032 Organic tea sold in tea bags is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period

The supply chain for the organic tea market was severely affected by COVID-19, resulting in a slowdown in sales. However, with the recovery of the economy and rising demand for functional beverages, the market is anticipated to grow significantly.

"Consumers seeking authentic tea experience will result in high demand for specialty tea. This is expected to aid the organic tea market growth," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global organic tea market is moderately consolidated with the leading players focusing on launching new and innovative teas while strategically partnering and acquiring established players in the business. In addition, they are also expanding their production capabilities to allow consolidation in the market:

In October 2019 , a leading company selling organic tea, Choice Organic Teas was acquired by Yogi Tea as a strategic move to expand their organic tea business globally.

, a leading company selling organic tea, Choice Organic Teas was acquired by Yogi Tea as a strategic move to expand their organic tea business globally. Celestial Seasonings launched TeaWell in October 2019 , a product line that combines organic wellness tea with a potent blend of health benefits and exquisite tastes. The range includes a variety of flavours created using a mix of herbs and botanicals. The "Daily Wellness Core" in these products is a combination of four vital ingredients: elderberry, dandelion root, panax ginseng and green rooibos.

Organic Tea Market by Category

By Product Type, Organic Tea Market is segmented as:

True Tea

Black Tea



Green Tea



Oolong Tea



Pu-erh Tea



White Tea

Herbal Tea

Chamomile Herbal Tea



Peppermint Herbal Tea



Ginger Herbal Tea



Lemongrass Herbal Tea



Other Herbal Teas

By Form, Organic Tea Market is segmented as:

Dried Leaf

Powder Leaf

Liquid

By Packaging, Organic Tea Market is segmented as:

Cartons

Cans

Tea Bags

Paper Pouches

Other Packaging

By Sales Channel, Organic Tea Market is segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Convenience Store



Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website



E-commerce Platform

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How Big Is the Organic Tea Market?

What Is the Anticipated Market Value of the Organic Tea Market by 2032 End?

What Is the Organic Tea Market Outlook?

Which Region Is Expected to Drive the Demand for Organic Tea?

Who Are the Key Players Operating in The Organic Tea Market?

