Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market - 25% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Driven by Health Benefits of Trace Animals | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Organic trace minerals for the animal feed market: Scope

Organic trace minerals for animal feed market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market growth is the health benefits of trace animals. Organic trace minerals play a vital role in the metabolic wellbeing of animals as they also support enzymatic reactions. For instance, Cobalt helps in Vitamin B12 synthesis and the activation of enzymes. This prevents loss of appetite, enhances hatchability, and high embryo mortality. Similarly, organic magnesium can address problems such as lower egg production and reduced mobilization of the skeletal system. The various health benefits of organic trace minerals encourage breeders to feed their animals on organic trace mineral feed. Organic trace minerals enhance the productivity of animals which is more profitable for breeders. The various health benefits of organic trace minerals will drive the market for global organic trace minerals for animal feed in the coming years.

However, the key challenge to the global organic trace minerals for animal feed market growth is the growing vegan population, especially in the US, Australia, Germany, and India. For instance, the number of vegans in the UK has increased by about 600% in the last three years. The trend is being fueled by the growing popularity of veganism among the youth. About 80% of the total vegan population in the UK falls in the age group of 15-34 years. In the US, many food startups promote veganism, and they are being endorsed by celebrities such as Bill Gates, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams. Market players are also coming up with new vegan products to tap the growing potential. With the vegan population increasing in the world, working people looking for a vegetarian diet has also gone up. This can lower the demand for meat-based products and challenge the global organic trace minerals for the animal feed market.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Organic trace minerals for animal feed market: Segmentation

The organic trace minerals for animal feed market analysis includes segmentation by type (poultry, swine, ruminants, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the organic trace minerals for animal feed market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Organic trace minerals for animal feed market: Companies Mentioned

The organic trace minerals for animal feed market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market.

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Balchem Corp.

BASF SE

Biochem additives and product mbH

Cargill Inc.

Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd.

Global Animal Products

J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Norel SA

Novus International Inc.

Nutreco NV

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Priya Chemicals

QualiTech Inc.

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd.

Tanke BioSciences Corp.

Zinpro Corp.

Organic Trace Minerals For Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 355.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.58 Performing market contribution Europe at 25% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Cargill Inc., Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Global Animal Products, J. Rettenmaier and Sohne GmbH Co KG, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Norel SA, Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Priya Chemicals, QualiTech Inc., SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Ltd., Tanke BioSciences Corp., and Zinpro Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 97: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 100: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Biochem additives and product mbH

Exhibit 105: Biochem additives and product mbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Biochem additives and product mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Biochem additives and product mbH - Key offerings

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Global Animal Products

Exhibit 112: Global Animal Products - Overview



Exhibit 113: Global Animal Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Global Animal Products - Key offerings

10.8 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 115: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 119: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 120: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.10 QualiTech Inc.

Exhibit 124: QualiTech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: QualiTech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: QualiTech Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Tanke BioSciences Corp.

Exhibit 127: Tanke BioSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tanke BioSciences Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Tanke BioSciences Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Zinpro Corp.

Exhibit 130: Zinpro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Zinpro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Zinpro Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

