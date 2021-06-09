Organic Valley Upholds Mission to Sustain Family Farms, Hits Record $1.2 Billion in Sales

LA FARGE, Wis., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Organic Valley recorded sales of $1.2 billion for the year ending 2020. With industries in chaos and conventional dairy markets forced to dump milk amid the pandemic, Organic Valley held a stable pay price for its family farms, improved financials, and grew a steady demand for organic milk and dairy.

"Farms continue to disappear at an alarming rate while the number of animals grows steadily, producing food in systems designed without regard for the long-term, holistic benefit of people, animals, and the environment," said Bob Kirchoff, Organic Valley CEO. "We are here to offer an alternative: an opportunity for organic family farms to thrive. Family farms care for animals, steward natural resources, produce nourishing food, strengthen rural communities, and pass that care on from one generation to the next, giving all of us a better food system for tomorrow."

As more people chose to cook healthy food from home in 2020, Organic Valley experienced consolidated sales growth of 4.5%. An increase in conscious shopping choices by individuals across the country helped the cooperative uphold a stable pay price for its organic family farms.

"Our farmers produced exceptionally high-quality products and exemplified cooperation each step of the way," said Arnie Trussoni, Organic Valley farmer-member and 2020 board president. "Employees remained steadfast in their commitment to the co-op, overcoming the challenges of remote work, homeschooling, and childcare, and our essential on-site workers showed up every day to make sure we kept getting farmers' products out the door. As we reflect on what's happened in the world around us this past year, uncertainty and insecurity were common themes. But the last year for CROPP was the opposite—it was a year marked by strength and stability."

By driving net income, reducing debt, holding pay price, and returning dollars to farmers, Organic Valley made considerable progress in 2020 that will support a long-term future for organic family farms. Compared to 2019, the nation's largest organic farmer-owned cooperative improved consolidated net income by $48.4 million in 2020.

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Founded in 1988, the cooperative represents nearly 1,800 farmers in 34 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.2 billion in 2020 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, egg and produce products. As a leader in pasture-based, regenerative organic farming, Organic Valley works with nature, not against it. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

