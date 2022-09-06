Organic Wine Market Size worth USD 4.60 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Technavio

Top Key players of Organic Wine Market covered as:

Avondale

Banfi Vintners

Boisset Family Estates

Boutinot Ltd.

Bronco Wine Co.

Casella Wines Pty. Ltd.

Charlie and Echo

Frey Vineyards

Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL

Grgich Hills Estate

Harris Organic Wines

Jackson Family Wines Inc.

King Estate Winery

One of the main factors boosting the expansion of the organic wine market is the growing trend of organic wine tourism. One of the major trends in the organic wine market driving market growth is the expansion of the distribution of organic wines through duty-free retail outlets. However, one of the issues restricting the expansion of the organic wine market is unstable fuel prices. Buy Sample Report.

Organic Wine Market Split

By Product

Organic still wine



Organic sparkling wine

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Europe will account for 35% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for organic wine are France, Italy, and Germany. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the projection period, the growth of the organic wine market in Europe would be facilitated by women's increased use of alcoholic beverages such beers and wines. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global organic wine industry by value?

What will be the size of the global organic wine industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global organic wine industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global organic wine market?

Organic wine market research report presents critical information and factual data about organic wine industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in organic wine market study.

Organic Wine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Italy, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avondale, Banfi Vintners, Boisset Family Estates, Boutinot Ltd., Bronco Wine Co., Casella Wines Pty. Ltd., Charlie and Echo, Frey Vineyards, Grands Vignobles En Mediterranee SARL, Grgich Hills Estate, Harris Organic Wines, Jackson Family Wines Inc., King Estate Winery, Organic Wine Pty Ltd, Radford Dale Pty Ltd, The Organic Wine Co., Vina Concha y Toro SA, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Vintage Roots Ltd., and Winc Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Organic still wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Organic still wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Organic still wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Organic sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Organic sparkling wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Organic sparkling wine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Avondale

Exhibit 103: Avondale - Overview



Exhibit 104: Avondale - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Avondale - Key offerings

11.4 Bronco Wine Co.

Exhibit 106: Bronco Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Bronco Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Bronco Wine Co. - Key offerings

11.5 Casella Wines Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Casella Wines Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Exhibit 112: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Overview



Exhibit 113: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Emiliana Organic Vineyards - Key offerings

11.7 Harris Organic Wines

Exhibit 115: Harris Organic Wines - Overview



Exhibit 116: Harris Organic Wines - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Harris Organic Wines - Key offerings

11.8 Jackson Family Wines Inc.

Exhibit 118: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Jackson Family Wines Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 King Estate Winery

Exhibit 121: King Estate Winery - Overview



Exhibit 122: King Estate Winery - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: King Estate Winery - Key offerings

11.10 Organic Wine Pty Ltd

Exhibit 124: Organic Wine Pty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Organic Wine Pty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Organic Wine Pty Ltd - Key offerings

11.11 The Organic Wine Co.

Exhibit 127: The Organic Wine Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: The Organic Wine Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: The Organic Wine Co. - Key offerings

11.12 Vina Concha y Toro SA

y Toro SA Exhibit 130: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Overview

y Toro SA - Overview

Exhibit 131: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Product / Service

y Toro SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Vina Concha y Toro SA - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

